Cadillac driver Sergio Pérez has issued a stark warning to Formula 1 and the FIA, claiming that a major accident is "only a matter of time" due to the new 2026 start procedures. The veteran Mexican driver highlighted the extreme difficulty of managing the new power units at the beginning of a race, which he believes creates a high-risk environment for the entire grid.

The danger of high-speed stalls

Under the current rules, drivers must manually keep their engines at high RPMs for at least ten seconds to ensure the turbo is ready for the launch. If the timing is off, the car can easily fall into anti-stall. Pérez pointed to a near-miss in Australia where Franco Colapinto narrowly avoided a stationary Liam Lawson as proof that the current system is flawed.

"It is a shame that I have to say this, but it is only a matter of time before a heavy crash is going to happen," Pérez told international media. He argued that the speed reached by the cars in just two to three seconds makes a stalled vehicle a massive danger to those starting further back who may have limited visibility.

A call for technical reform

Pérez believes the new engines are simply too temperamental to be started consistently. He expressed frustration at the lack of a clear solution, noting that the combination of high complexity and high speeds is a "recipe for disaster." As the paddock prepares for the next rounds, Pérez’s comments reflect a growing anxiety among drivers that the spectacle of the start is being compromised by a technical procedure that is "too difficult" for the sport's safety standards.