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Sergio Pérez warns of "inevitable" crash under new F1 start rules

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Sergio Pérez warns of "inevitable" crash under new F1 start rules

Cadillac driver Sergio Pérez has issued a stark warning to Formula 1 and the FIA, claiming that a major accident is "only a matter of time" due to the new 2026 start procedures. The veteran Mexican driver highlighted the extreme difficulty of managing the new power units at the beginning of a race, which he believes creates a high-risk environment for the entire grid. 

The danger of high-speed stalls 

Under the current rules, drivers must manually keep their engines at high RPMs for at least ten seconds to ensure the turbo is ready for the launch. If the timing is off, the car can easily fall into anti-stall. Pérez pointed to a near-miss in Australia where Franco Colapinto narrowly avoided a stationary Liam Lawson as proof that the current system is flawed. 

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"It is a shame that I have to say this, but it is only a matter of time before a heavy crash is going to happen," Pérez told international media. He argued that the speed reached by the cars in just two to three seconds makes a stalled vehicle a massive danger to those starting further back who may have limited visibility. 

A call for technical reform 

Pérez believes the new engines are simply too temperamental to be started consistently. He expressed frustration at the lack of a clear solution, noting that the combination of high complexity and high speeds is a "recipe for disaster." As the paddock prepares for the next rounds, Pérez’s comments reflect a growing anxiety among drivers that the spectacle of the start is being compromised by a technical procedure that is "too difficult" for the sport's safety standards. 

F1 News Sergio Perez Cadillac

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Spain
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Bahrain
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Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
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Japan
Circuit Suzuka
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Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

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Grand Prix & Circuit
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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
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Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
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Driver profile

MX Sergio Perez
  • Team Cadillac F1
  • Points 1,450
  • Podiums 35
  • Grand Prix 209
  • Country MX
  • Date of b. Jan 26 1990 (36)
  • Place of b. Guadalajara, MX
  • Weight 64 kg
  • Length 1.73 m
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Cadillac
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