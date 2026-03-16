Mercedes engineer Peter Bonnington has offered high praise for Kimi Antonelli following the young Italian's maiden Grand Prix victory. Bonnington, who famously worked alongside legends Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton, believes that Antonelli possesses the same rare quality that defined the greatest champions in the sport's history.

The "extra step" of greatness

Having spent years at the side of seven-time champions, Bonnington is uniquely qualified to identify elite talent. He admitted that while he once believed the "10,000-hour rule" was the key to success, working with the sport's icons changed his perspective. He realized that true greatness requires an inherent ability that cannot be taught—an "extra tenth or two" that separates the best from the rest.

"That is what Kimi has. He has that extra tenth or two," Bonnington told Sky Sports F1. He noted that the partnership works effectively because Antonelli trusts his experience, while Bonnington is invigorated by the driver's youth and raw speed. Together, they are focused on building a championship-winning campaign.

Continuing the legacy

Antonelli's victory in Shanghai has propelled him into second place in the world championship, trailing his teammate George Russell by only four points. Bonnington emphasized that this first win is just the beginning. "He has just taken the first step, so we just have to keep going," the engineer remarked. As Antonelli continues to find his rhythm at the front of the grid, the comparisons to Schumacher and Hamilton only highlight the massive expectations surrounding the Mercedes prodigy.