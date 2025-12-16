user icon
icon

Support for Verstappen: “The Car Is Not Made for Him”

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Support for Verstappen: “The Car Is Not Made for Him”

Jacques Villeneuve has dismissed the idea that Red Bull build their cars specifically to suit Max Verstappen, arguing that the difference between Verstappen and his team mates lies in driving style rather than car design. The former world champion says it is too simplistic to claim the Red Bull is tailored around Verstappen and believes such statements misunderstand how modern Formula 1 cars are developed. 

Verstappen has consistently outperformed every team mate he has had at Red Bull, which has often led to claims that the car is designed around his preferences. Villeneuve strongly rejects that narrative and says the explanation is far more complex. 

More about Max Verstappen Nürburgring May Adjust Calendar to Accommodate Verstappen

Nürburgring May Adjust Calendar to Accommodate Verstappen

Dec 17
 Sky Sports Analyst Enjoys Verstappen’s Honesty

Sky Sports Analyst Enjoys Verstappen’s Honesty

Dec 17

“That Is a Misunderstanding”

Speaking to Sky Sports, Villeneuve explained why he does not believe Red Bull design their car around one driver. “That is a misunderstanding. The car is not made for Max,” he said. “It is made to be as fast as possible.” 

According to Villeneuve, Formula 1 teams design cars to maximise overall performance, not to suit an individual style. “Engineers chase lap time. They do not say, let us build a car only one driver can handle.” 

He added that Verstappen’s ability to extract performance makes the difference. “Max can drive a car that others struggle with. That is a skill, not a design choice.” 

Driving Style Creates the Gap 

Villeneuve believes Verstappen’s aggressive and precise driving style explains why he appears so comfortable where others are not. “He is very direct with the steering, very confident on the limit. That suits how these cars behave.” 

He said team mates often try to adapt their style instead of driving naturally. “When they try to copy Max, they make mistakes. That is when it looks like the car is against them.” 

Villeneuve stressed that this phenomenon is not new in Formula 1. “We saw the same with Schumacher, with Senna. The best drivers make difficult cars look easy.” 

No Special Treatment in Development 

The former champion also dismissed claims that Red Bull development favours Verstappen. “Updates are not designed for one driver. They are tested, simulated and validated for performance.” 

He explained that if a car becomes harder to drive after an update, it is not intentional. “Sometimes performance comes at the cost of drivability. The best drivers can live with that.” 

Villeneuve said Verstappen’s feedback helps refine performance, but that does not mean the car is tailored to him. “Good drivers give clear feedback. That helps development, but it is not favouritism.” 

Respect Earned Through Results 

Villeneuve concluded by saying Verstappen’s dominance has earned him respect, not special treatment. “People look for excuses when the gap is big. But the truth is simple. Max is better at driving these cars.” 

For Villeneuve, the message is clear: Verstappen’s advantage comes from talent and adaptation, not from a car built especially for him.

F1 News Max Verstappen Jacques Villeneuve Red Bull Racing

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
833
2
Mercedes
469
3
Red Bull Racing
451
4
Ferrari
398
5
Williams
137
6
Racing Bulls
92
7
Aston Martin
89
8
Haas F1
79
9
Sauber
70
10
Alpine F1
22
Show full world champion standings

Test calendar

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
14 - Mar 16
Australia Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 3,445
  • Podiums 127
  • Grand Prix 233
  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Show full profile
show sidebar