Jacques Villeneuve has dismissed the idea that Red Bull build their cars specifically to suit Max Verstappen, arguing that the difference between Verstappen and his team mates lies in driving style rather than car design. The former world champion says it is too simplistic to claim the Red Bull is tailored around Verstappen and believes such statements misunderstand how modern Formula 1 cars are developed.

Verstappen has consistently outperformed every team mate he has had at Red Bull, which has often led to claims that the car is designed around his preferences. Villeneuve strongly rejects that narrative and says the explanation is far more complex.

“That Is a Misunderstanding”

Speaking to Sky Sports, Villeneuve explained why he does not believe Red Bull design their car around one driver. “That is a misunderstanding. The car is not made for Max,” he said. “It is made to be as fast as possible.”

According to Villeneuve, Formula 1 teams design cars to maximise overall performance, not to suit an individual style. “Engineers chase lap time. They do not say, let us build a car only one driver can handle.”

He added that Verstappen’s ability to extract performance makes the difference. “Max can drive a car that others struggle with. That is a skill, not a design choice.”

Driving Style Creates the Gap

Villeneuve believes Verstappen’s aggressive and precise driving style explains why he appears so comfortable where others are not. “He is very direct with the steering, very confident on the limit. That suits how these cars behave.”

He said team mates often try to adapt their style instead of driving naturally. “When they try to copy Max, they make mistakes. That is when it looks like the car is against them.”

Villeneuve stressed that this phenomenon is not new in Formula 1. “We saw the same with Schumacher, with Senna. The best drivers make difficult cars look easy.”

No Special Treatment in Development

The former champion also dismissed claims that Red Bull development favours Verstappen. “Updates are not designed for one driver. They are tested, simulated and validated for performance.”

He explained that if a car becomes harder to drive after an update, it is not intentional. “Sometimes performance comes at the cost of drivability. The best drivers can live with that.”

Villeneuve said Verstappen’s feedback helps refine performance, but that does not mean the car is tailored to him. “Good drivers give clear feedback. That helps development, but it is not favouritism.”

Respect Earned Through Results

Villeneuve concluded by saying Verstappen’s dominance has earned him respect, not special treatment. “People look for excuses when the gap is big. But the truth is simple. Max is better at driving these cars.”

For Villeneuve, the message is clear: Verstappen’s advantage comes from talent and adaptation, not from a car built especially for him.