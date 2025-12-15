user icon
"Verstappen Belongs in the Same Class as Schumacher"

Max Verstappen belongs in the same category as Michael Schumacher, according to former world champion Damon Hill. The Briton believes Verstappen’s precision, mental strength and ability to perform under pressure place him among the greatest drivers the sport has ever seen. Even though Verstappen narrowly missed out on the world championship this season, Hill insists that the Dutchman’s level of driving confirms his elite status beyond any doubt. 

Verstappen mounted a remarkable comeback during the second half of the season, turning a large points deficit into a genuine title fight that went down to the final race. For Hill, that run alone was enough to underline just how exceptional Verstappen remains, regardless of the final standings. 

“He Has That Schumacher Quality” 

Speaking to Sky Sports F1, Hill explained why he sees strong parallels between Verstappen and Schumacher. “Max has that Schumacher quality. The focus, the relentlessness, the ability to extract everything from the car every single lap.” 

Hill said Verstappen’s attention to detail stands out. “He does not switch off. Even when the pressure is enormous, he stays completely in control. That is something you only see in the very best.” 

According to Hill, Verstappen’s precision is one of his defining traits. “There are no wasted movements. Everything he does is calculated and effective.” 

A Comeback That Defined the Season 

Hill highlighted Verstappen’s second half of the season as one of the most impressive performances in recent years. “Coming back from such a big points gap and pushing it to the very end takes a special mentality.” 

He said Verstappen never appeared panicked, even when the odds were stacked against him. “He just kept delivering. Week after week, he was there.” 

For Hill, that consistency under pressure is what separates great drivers from good ones. “Anyone can shine when things are easy. Max shines when things are difficult.” 

Titles Do Not Tell the Whole Story 

Although Verstappen finished second in the championship, Hill rejected the idea that this diminishes his standing. “Championships are important, but they do not tell the whole story. Sometimes the best driver does not win the title.”

He argued that Verstappen’s influence on races and rivals was unmistakable. “Teams had to react to him. Drivers had to think about him. That tells you everything.” 

Hill added that Verstappen continues to push the entire grid to a higher level. “When you race against someone like Max, you have to raise your game or you fall behind.” 

Among the Greats 

Hill believes Verstappen’s place among the sport’s greats is already secure. “When people talk about the best drivers of all time, Max belongs in that conversation. Absolutely.” 

As Formula 1 moves toward a new era of regulations, Hill expects Verstappen to remain a defining figure. “He is still hungry. That is the scary part for everyone else.” 

For Hill, the comparison is simple and clear: Verstappen is not just a champion, but a driver who defines his generation, much like Schumacher once did. 

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
833
2
Mercedes
469
3
Red Bull Racing
451
4
Ferrari
398
5
Williams
137
6
Racing Bulls
92
7
Aston Martin
89
8
Haas F1
79
9
Sauber
70
10
Alpine F1
22
Show full world champion standings

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

