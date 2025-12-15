user icon
F1 Teams Blocked Major FIA Rule Change

F1 Teams Blocked Major FIA Rule Change

Formula 1 teams have blocked a significant FIA proposal aimed at improving overtaking, according to technical director Nikolas Tombazis. The governing body explored introducing mid-cycle regulation changes to address aerodynamic wake and improve on-track racing, but resistance from the teams ultimately stopped the plan. The episode highlights the growing political complexity within Formula 1, where competitive interests often outweigh collective sporting goals. 

The proposal emerged after ongoing concerns that certain circuits still suffer from processional racing despite the 2022 technical overhaul. While the FIA believed further refinements could help, the teams were unwilling to support changes during the current regulation cycle. 

FIA Sought Targeted Aerodynamic Adjustments 

Speaking to The Race, Tombazis explained that the FIA investigated specific aerodynamic tweaks rather than a full reset. “We were not talking about rewriting the rules,” he said. “The idea was to make limited changes that could reduce the loss of performance when cars follow closely.” 

According to Tombazis, simulations showed that relatively small adjustments to bodywork and airflow management could have meaningful effects on racing quality. “The numbers looked promising,” he added. 

However, even modest changes raised concerns among teams. Any mid-cycle adjustment risks altering competitive order, something teams are highly sensitive to, especially in a tightly contested championship. 

Teams United in Opposition 

Despite different competitive positions, teams were largely aligned in their opposition. Tombazis said many felt that changing the rules mid-cycle would undermine the stability they rely on for long-term development planning. 

“Teams invest heavily based on a stable ruleset,”

Tombazis explained. “They were worried that even small changes could negate years of work.” 

He acknowledged their position but stressed the FIA’s responsibility to the sport as a whole. “Our role is to ensure good racing. Sometimes that requires difficult conversations.” 

Ultimately, the FIA could not move forward without sufficient team support, effectively shelving the proposal.

Governance Challenges Exposed 

The situation illustrates the delicate balance of power in modern Formula 1. While the FIA is responsible for regulation, teams wield significant influence through formal voting structures and informal political pressure. 

Tombazis admitted that governance has become more complex. “The sport has grown enormously. With that growth comes stronger commercial and competitive interests.” 

He suggested that future regulation changes may need clearer frameworks to avoid similar deadlocks. “If everyone has a veto, progress becomes very difficult.” 

Eyes on 2026 Instead 

With the mid-cycle changes blocked, attention now turns fully to the 2026 regulations. Tombazis confirmed that lessons learned from the rejected proposal will feed into the next ruleset. 

“The good news is that 2026 gives us a clean slate,” he said. “We can design the regulations with these issues in mind from the start.” 

For now, teams will continue operating under the current framework, but the episode serves as a reminder that even well-intentioned reforms face resistance in a sport where every technical detail can decide championships. 

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
833
2
Mercedes
469
3
Red Bull Racing
451
4
Ferrari
398
5
Williams
137
6
Racing Bulls
92
7
Aston Martin
89
8
Haas F1
79
9
Sauber
70
10
Alpine F1
22
Show full world champion standings

Test calendar

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

