user icon
icon

Doohan Receives Support After Three Painful Crashes in a Row

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Doohan Receives Support After Three Painful Crashes in a Row

Jack Doohan has received public backing from his Super Formula team after a disastrous test that saw the Australian crash three times at the same corner. The incidents raised eyebrows in the paddock and on social media, but Kondo Racing were quick to defend their driver, stressing that the circumstances and the broader context of his season must be taken into account. According to the team, the crashes do not reflect Doohan’s true potential. 

Doohan endured a difficult year marked by limited mileage, technical issues and mounting pressure as expectations around his future continued to grow. The test session, intended to help him build rhythm and confidence, instead turned into a highly visible setback. 

Three Crashes, One Corner 

The three incidents all occurred at the same point on the circuit, leading to speculation about driver error. Kondo Racing team principal Masahiko Adachi offered a different perspective when speaking to Motorsport.com Japan. “It looks dramatic from the outside, but there is more to it than people realise.” 

Adachi explained that changing track conditions and set-up experimentation played a significant role. “We were testing aggressively. The limits were pushed, and unfortunately we crossed them.” 

He added that Doohan was not the only driver struggling in that section. “Several drivers had moments there. Jack was just the one who paid the highest price.” 

Team Emphasises Long-Term Potential 

Despite the headlines, Kondo Racing made it clear that their confidence in Doohan remains intact. Adachi praised the Australian’s work ethic and technical feedback. “Jack works incredibly hard. He analyses everything in detail and wants to understand exactly what went wrong.” 

The team stressed that a single test should not define a driver’s ability. “You cannot judge a season or a career based on one difficult day,” Adachi said. 

Doohan’s junior career and previous results, they argue, show his underlying speed and race intelligence. “The potential is absolutely there.” 

A Tough Year Adds Context 

The crashes came at the end of a year that was already mentally demanding for Doohan. Limited running time and inconsistent machinery made it difficult for him to find a stable rhythm. According to the team, that context matters. 

“When you have little mileage, every lap becomes more intense,” Adachi explained. “You try to make up for lost time. That increases the risk.” 

The team believe the test will ultimately serve as a learning experience rather than a setback. “Mistakes are part of development, especially in high-level racing.”

Focus on Recovery and Progress 

Kondo Racing said their priority now is helping Doohan reset and move forward. “We are working closely with him to rebuild confidence. He has the right mentality to come back stronger.” 

For Doohan, the support sends a clear message: one difficult test does not erase his talent. With backing from his team and lessons learned the hard way, the focus shifts to recovery, refinement and proving his true level on track.

F1 News Jack Doohan

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
833
2
Mercedes
469
3
Red Bull Racing
451
4
Ferrari
398
5
Williams
137
6
Racing Bulls
92
7
Aston Martin
89
8
Haas F1
79
9
Sauber
70
10
Alpine F1
22
Show full world champion standings

Test calendar

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
14 - Mar 16
Australia Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Driver profile

AU Jack Doohan 61
  • Team Alpine F1
  • Points 0
  • Podiums 0
  • Grand Prix 7
  • Country AU
  • Date of b. Jan 20 2003 (22)
  • Place of b. Gold Coast, Australia, AU
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 0 m
Show full profile
show sidebar