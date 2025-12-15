Jack Doohan has received public backing from his Super Formula team after a disastrous test that saw the Australian crash three times at the same corner. The incidents raised eyebrows in the paddock and on social media, but Kondo Racing were quick to defend their driver, stressing that the circumstances and the broader context of his season must be taken into account. According to the team, the crashes do not reflect Doohan’s true potential.

Doohan endured a difficult year marked by limited mileage, technical issues and mounting pressure as expectations around his future continued to grow. The test session, intended to help him build rhythm and confidence, instead turned into a highly visible setback.

Three Crashes, One Corner

The three incidents all occurred at the same point on the circuit, leading to speculation about driver error. Kondo Racing team principal Masahiko Adachi offered a different perspective when speaking to Motorsport.com Japan. “It looks dramatic from the outside, but there is more to it than people realise.”

Adachi explained that changing track conditions and set-up experimentation played a significant role. “We were testing aggressively. The limits were pushed, and unfortunately we crossed them.”

He added that Doohan was not the only driver struggling in that section. “Several drivers had moments there. Jack was just the one who paid the highest price.”

Team Emphasises Long-Term Potential

Despite the headlines, Kondo Racing made it clear that their confidence in Doohan remains intact. Adachi praised the Australian’s work ethic and technical feedback. “Jack works incredibly hard. He analyses everything in detail and wants to understand exactly what went wrong.”

The team stressed that a single test should not define a driver’s ability. “You cannot judge a season or a career based on one difficult day,” Adachi said.

Doohan’s junior career and previous results, they argue, show his underlying speed and race intelligence. “The potential is absolutely there.”

A Tough Year Adds Context

The crashes came at the end of a year that was already mentally demanding for Doohan. Limited running time and inconsistent machinery made it difficult for him to find a stable rhythm. According to the team, that context matters.

“When you have little mileage, every lap becomes more intense,” Adachi explained. “You try to make up for lost time. That increases the risk.”

The team believe the test will ultimately serve as a learning experience rather than a setback. “Mistakes are part of development, especially in high-level racing.”

Focus on Recovery and Progress

Kondo Racing said their priority now is helping Doohan reset and move forward. “We are working closely with him to rebuild confidence. He has the right mentality to come back stronger.”

For Doohan, the support sends a clear message: one difficult test does not erase his talent. With backing from his team and lessons learned the hard way, the focus shifts to recovery, refinement and proving his true level on track.