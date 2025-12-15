Max Verstappen has made it clear he will not take back his comments about McLaren’s pace, insisting he merely stated his honest opinion. The Red Bull driver came under criticism after suggesting McLaren had a clear performance advantage during key phases of the season. Despite the backlash, Verstappen says there was nothing provocative about his remarks and that he sees no reason to apologise for expressing how he experienced the title fight.

The comments were made during the latter part of the season, when McLaren and Red Bull were closely matched. Verstappen’s words sparked debate in the paddock, with some accusing him of mind games. The Dutchman rejects that interpretation entirely.

“I Just Said What I Thought”

Speaking to Viaplay, Verstappen explained his position. “I just said what I thought. I did not attack anyone. It was simply my view of how things were on track.”

He stressed that the comments were not meant to undermine McLaren’s achievement. “They did a great job. They were fast and they deserved their results. That does not change because of what I said.”

Verstappen added that in a championship battle, drivers are often asked to give opinions under pressure. “Sometimes people read more into it than is actually there.”

No Interest in Politics

Verstappen said he has little patience for the political side of Formula 1. “I am not interested in playing games through the media. I focus on driving and working with my team.”

He suggested that controversy often arises because of how statements are framed. “One sentence becomes a headline and suddenly it is something else. That is not something I can control.”

According to Verstappen, honesty should not be mistaken for provocation. “If you ask me a question, I will answer it honestly. That is all.”

Respect for McLaren Remains

Despite standing by his words, Verstappen emphasised his respect for McLaren and its drivers. “They have been very strong this season. Lando and Oscar both drove at a high level.”

He said the tight fight between the teams benefited the sport. “This is what Formula 1 should be like. Different teams pushing each other.”

Verstappen also dismissed the idea that his comments created tension between the teams. “Inside the paddock, everyone understands how these things work. It is not personal.”

Focus Already on the Future

With the season finished, Verstappen said his focus has shifted entirely to what comes next. “I am already thinking about next year and how we can be better.”

He reiterated that he would not change his communication style. “I will always speak my mind. That is who I am.”

For Verstappen, the matter is closed. He believes his comments were fair, measured and true to his experience of the season.