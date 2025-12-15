user icon
icon

Formula E Boss Wanted Pérez: “Checo Would Fit Us Perfectly”

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Formula E Boss Wanted Pérez: “Checo Would Fit Us Perfectly”

Formula E co-founder Alberto Longo has revealed that Sergio Pérez would have been an ideal fit for the all-electric championship, describing the Mexican driver as a perfect match for the series. Longo said Formula E would have welcomed Pérez with open arms, but fully understands his decision to remain in Formula 1 and commit to Cadillac’s ambitious new project. According to Longo, Pérez combines experience, professionalism and global appeal in a way few drivers can. 

Pérez recently confirmed his future with Cadillac ahead of their 2026 F1 entry, ending speculation about alternative paths in his career. While Formula E was never a concrete option, Longo admitted that the championship would have been very interested if Pérez had decided to explore a different challenge. 

More about Sergio Perez Perez Reveals the Last Message He Sent to Horner

Perez Reveals the Last Message He Sent to Horner

Nov 27
 Perez Calls Verstappen the Greatest F1 Driver Ever

Perez Calls Verstappen the Greatest F1 Driver Ever

Nov 26

“Checo Fits Formula E Very Well” 

Speaking to AS Mexico, Longo explained why Pérez stands out. “Checo would fit Formula E perfectly. He has the experience, the racecraft and the intelligence to adapt quickly.” 

Longo highlighted that Formula E values drivers who can manage energy, read complex races and stay calm under pressure. “Those qualities are exactly what Checo has shown throughout his career.”

He also pointed to Pérez’s technical understanding. “Formula E cars require a lot of feedback and precision. Checo is very strong in that area.” 

Mexican Fanbase a Major Attraction 

Longo admitted that Pérez’s popularity in Mexico would have been a huge boost for the series. “Mexico is one of our strongest markets. Checo is a national icon there.” 

Formula E already races in Mexico City, and Longo believes Pérez’s presence would have elevated the event even further. “The atmosphere would be incredible. The fans are passionate, knowledgeable and very loyal.” 

He added that Formula E’s sustainability message resonates strongly in markets like Mexico. “Drivers like Checo help connect the sport with fans on a deeper level.” 

Respect for Pérez’s F1 Choice 

Despite his admiration, Longo was clear that he respects Pérez’s decision to stay in Formula 1. “He still has a lot to offer in F1. Joining a new project like Cadillac is exciting and challenging. I understand that completely.” 

Longo said Formula E is not about pulling drivers away from F1 at any cost. “We are not in competition in that way. Drivers must choose what fits their ambitions and timing.” 

Doors Remain Open 

Longo emphasised that Formula E would always keep the door open for drivers of Pérez’s calibre. “If one day he wants a new challenge, Formula E would be there.” 

For now, Pérez continues his F1 journey, but Longo’s comments underline how highly regarded he is beyond the Grand Prix paddock. Whether in Formula 1 or elsewhere, Pérez’s reputation as a complete and respected driver remains firmly intact.

F1 News Sergio Perez Cadillac

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
833
2
Mercedes
469
3
Red Bull Racing
451
4
Ferrari
398
5
Williams
137
6
Racing Bulls
92
7
Aston Martin
89
8
Haas F1
79
9
Sauber
70
10
Alpine F1
22
Show full world champion standings

Test calendar

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
14 - Mar 16
Australia Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Driver profile

MX Sergio Perez -
  • Team -
  • Points -
  • Podiums -
  • Grand Prix -
  • Country MX
  • Date of b. Jan 26 1990 (35)
  • Place of b. Guadalajara, MX
  • Weight 64 kg
  • Length 1.73 m
Show full profile
show sidebar