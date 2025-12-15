Formula E co-founder Alberto Longo has revealed that Sergio Pérez would have been an ideal fit for the all-electric championship, describing the Mexican driver as a perfect match for the series. Longo said Formula E would have welcomed Pérez with open arms, but fully understands his decision to remain in Formula 1 and commit to Cadillac’s ambitious new project. According to Longo, Pérez combines experience, professionalism and global appeal in a way few drivers can.

Pérez recently confirmed his future with Cadillac ahead of their 2026 F1 entry, ending speculation about alternative paths in his career. While Formula E was never a concrete option, Longo admitted that the championship would have been very interested if Pérez had decided to explore a different challenge.

“Checo Fits Formula E Very Well”

Speaking to AS Mexico, Longo explained why Pérez stands out. “Checo would fit Formula E perfectly. He has the experience, the racecraft and the intelligence to adapt quickly.”

Longo highlighted that Formula E values drivers who can manage energy, read complex races and stay calm under pressure. “Those qualities are exactly what Checo has shown throughout his career.”

He also pointed to Pérez’s technical understanding. “Formula E cars require a lot of feedback and precision. Checo is very strong in that area.”

Mexican Fanbase a Major Attraction

Longo admitted that Pérez’s popularity in Mexico would have been a huge boost for the series. “Mexico is one of our strongest markets. Checo is a national icon there.”

Formula E already races in Mexico City, and Longo believes Pérez’s presence would have elevated the event even further. “The atmosphere would be incredible. The fans are passionate, knowledgeable and very loyal.”

He added that Formula E’s sustainability message resonates strongly in markets like Mexico. “Drivers like Checo help connect the sport with fans on a deeper level.”

Respect for Pérez’s F1 Choice

Despite his admiration, Longo was clear that he respects Pérez’s decision to stay in Formula 1. “He still has a lot to offer in F1. Joining a new project like Cadillac is exciting and challenging. I understand that completely.”

Longo said Formula E is not about pulling drivers away from F1 at any cost. “We are not in competition in that way. Drivers must choose what fits their ambitions and timing.”

Doors Remain Open

Longo emphasised that Formula E would always keep the door open for drivers of Pérez’s calibre. “If one day he wants a new challenge, Formula E would be there.”

For now, Pérez continues his F1 journey, but Longo’s comments underline how highly regarded he is beyond the Grand Prix paddock. Whether in Formula 1 or elsewhere, Pérez’s reputation as a complete and respected driver remains firmly intact.