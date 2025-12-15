Helmut Marko has sharply criticised Red Bull’s official communication following his departure, dismissing the team’s statement as “full of nonsense”. The long-serving adviser, who played a central role in building Red Bull’s driver programme and in Max Verstappen’s rise to Formula 1 stardom, says the public explanation does not reflect what actually happened behind closed doors. According to Marko, internal power struggles and shifting influence within the organisation ultimately pushed him aside.

Red Bull recently announced Marko’s exit in a carefully worded statement thanking him for his service. Marko, however, has little time for that version of events. Speaking candidly after the announcement, he suggested that the decision was neither mutual nor harmonious, and that deeper tensions had been brewing for some time.

“What They Wrote Is Simply Not True”

Speaking to De Limburger, Marko made his frustration clear. “That statement is full of nonsense. It does not describe the reality of what happened.”

He explained that his position had become increasingly untenable as internal dynamics changed. “The balance of power shifted. Certain people gained more influence, and my role was slowly undermined.”

Marko did not name individuals directly, but made clear that disagreements with the current leadership structure played a decisive role. “At some point, you realise that your input is no longer wanted. That is when it ends.”

Tensions With Horner and the Yoovidhya Camp

Marko confirmed that his relationship with Christian Horner had deteriorated over time. While the two worked closely for years, Marko suggested that their visions for Red Bull no longer aligned. “We did not always see things the same way, especially when it came to decisions about drivers and long-term strategy.”

He also pointed to the growing influence of the Yoovidhya family, Red Bull’s majority shareholders. According to Marko, the shift in authority toward the Thai side of the ownership altered the internal balance. “The structure changed. The power base moved, and with that came different priorities.”

Marko implied that these changes left little room for his outspoken style and independence. “I was never someone who simply nodded along. That became a problem.”

End of an Era at Red Bull

Marko’s departure marks the end of a defining chapter in Red Bull’s history. He was instrumental in the creation of the junior programme, the promotion of young talent and the bold decision to place Verstappen in Formula 1 at just 17 years old. His influence shaped the team’s aggressive, uncompromising culture.

Despite the bitterness surrounding his exit, Marko said he remains proud of what he achieved. “What we built speaks for itself. Championships, drivers, success. No statement can change that.”

Fallout and Unanswered Questions

Marko’s comments raise questions about stability within Red Bull at a time of major transition, with several senior figures having left the organisation and a new engine project with Ford on the horizon. While Red Bull insist the team remains united, Marko’s words suggest unresolved tensions beneath the surface.

For now, Red Bull move on without one of their most influential figures. Marko, meanwhile, leaves with his legacy intact, but without any intention of softening his final verdict.