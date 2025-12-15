user icon
icon

Marko Hits Out at Red Bull: “Statement Full of Nonsense”

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Marko Hits Out at Red Bull: “Statement Full of Nonsense”

Helmut Marko has sharply criticised Red Bull’s official communication following his departure, dismissing the team’s statement as “full of nonsense”. The long-serving adviser, who played a central role in building Red Bull’s driver programme and in Max Verstappen’s rise to Formula 1 stardom, says the public explanation does not reflect what actually happened behind closed doors. According to Marko, internal power struggles and shifting influence within the organisation ultimately pushed him aside. 

Red Bull recently announced Marko’s exit in a carefully worded statement thanking him for his service. Marko, however, has little time for that version of events. Speaking candidly after the announcement, he suggested that the decision was neither mutual nor harmonious, and that deeper tensions had been brewing for some time. 

More about Red Bull Racing Nürburgring May Adjust Calendar to Accommodate Verstappen

Nürburgring May Adjust Calendar to Accommodate Verstappen

Dec 17
 Horner in Talks With Alpine: Brit Sits Down With Briatore

Horner in Talks With Alpine: Brit Sits Down With Briatore

Dec 17

“What They Wrote Is Simply Not True” 

Speaking to De Limburger, Marko made his frustration clear. “That statement is full of nonsense. It does not describe the reality of what happened.” 

He explained that his position had become increasingly untenable as internal dynamics changed. “The balance of power shifted. Certain people gained more influence, and my role was slowly undermined.” 

Marko did not name individuals directly, but made clear that disagreements with the current leadership structure played a decisive role. “At some point, you realise that your input is no longer wanted. That is when it ends.” 

Tensions With Horner and the Yoovidhya Camp 

Marko confirmed that his relationship with Christian Horner had deteriorated over time. While the two worked closely for years, Marko suggested that their visions for Red Bull no longer aligned. “We did not always see things the same way, especially when it came to decisions about drivers and long-term strategy.” 

He also pointed to the growing influence of the Yoovidhya family, Red Bull’s majority shareholders. According to Marko, the shift in authority toward the Thai side of the ownership altered the internal balance. “The structure changed. The power base moved, and with that came different priorities.” 

Marko implied that these changes left little room for his outspoken style and independence. “I was never someone who simply nodded along. That became a problem.”

End of an Era at Red Bull 

Marko’s departure marks the end of a defining chapter in Red Bull’s history. He was instrumental in the creation of the junior programme, the promotion of young talent and the bold decision to place Verstappen in Formula 1 at just 17 years old. His influence shaped the team’s aggressive, uncompromising culture. 

Despite the bitterness surrounding his exit, Marko said he remains proud of what he achieved. “What we built speaks for itself. Championships, drivers, success. No statement can change that.” 

Fallout and Unanswered Questions 

Marko’s comments raise questions about stability within Red Bull at a time of major transition, with several senior figures having left the organisation and a new engine project with Ford on the horizon. While Red Bull insist the team remains united, Marko’s words suggest unresolved tensions beneath the surface. 

For now, Red Bull move on without one of their most influential figures. Marko, meanwhile, leaves with his legacy intact, but without any intention of softening his final verdict. 

F1 News Helmut Marko Red Bull Racing

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
833
2
Mercedes
469
3
Red Bull Racing
451
4
Ferrari
398
5
Williams
137
6
Racing Bulls
92
7
Aston Martin
89
8
Haas F1
79
9
Sauber
70
10
Alpine F1
22
Show full world champion standings

Test calendar

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
14 - Mar 16
Australia Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Driver profile

AT Helmut Marko -
  • Team -
  • Points -
  • Podiums -
  • Grand Prix -
  • Country AT
  • Date of b. Apr 27 1943 (82)
  • Place of b. Graz, Austria, AT
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 0 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Show full profile
show sidebar