user icon
icon

Herbert Doesn’t See Verstappen as Champion: “Everything Is Falling Into Place for Norris”

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Herbert Doesn’t See Verstappen as Champion: “Everything Is Falling Into Place for Norris”
  • Published on 31 Oct 2025 16:44
  • comments 0
  • By: Bob Plaizier

Lando Norris made a statement of intent in Mexico City. The McLaren driver dominated the Grand Prix, winning by more than thirty seconds and sending a clear message to his title rivals. According to former F1 driver Johnny Herbert, Norris has found his peak form at exactly the right time — and that could make him the 2025 world champion. 

Herbert Impressed by Norris’s Dominance 

Herbert was full of praise for how Norris controlled the race from start to finish. “It was clear he was operating on a different level,” the Brit said in an interview with a betting outlet. “He looked calm, confident, and completely in control, probably more than we’ve ever seen him before.” Herbert believes Norris’s flawless getaway in Mexico was the turning point. “His start was perfect, the best of his career so far. Starts have always been a weak spot for him, but this time he nailed it. That immediately sent a message about what we can expect for the rest of the season.” 

More about Max Verstappen Family Man Verstappen Shares Heartwarming Story About Penelope

Family Man Verstappen Shares Heartwarming Story About Penelope

Oct 31
 Newey Bows Deeply to Verstappen: "He Didn’t Have an Easy Childhood"

Newey Bows Deeply to Verstappen: "He Didn’t Have an Easy Childhood"

Oct 31

The difference, Herbert noted, was how relaxed Norris appeared behind the wheel. “I’ve never seen him drive with that kind of composure. It gives him speed, confidence, and the ability to extract everything from the car. If he keeps delivering starts like that, he’s in a fantastic position to take the title. Sometimes, it’s those small moments that change everything.” 

“Norris Will Be World Champion” 

For Herbert, there’s little doubt about how the title fight will end. “Lando Norris will be world champion,” he declared. “He’s reached the level he needed to reach, he’s growing within the team, and now he’s shining. Everything is falling into place at exactly the right moment.” 

With his victory in Mexico City, Norris took the lead in the championship from teammate Oscar Piastri by a single point. He now sits 36 points ahead of Max Verstappen, but according to Herbert, the balance of power has shifted. The message is clear, Lando Norris is no longer just a challenger, he’s a genuine favorite for the Formula 1 world title.

F1 News Max Verstappen Johnny Herbert Red Bull Racing

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
713
2
Ferrari
356
3
Mercedes
353
4
Red Bull Racing
346
5
Williams
111
6
Racing Bulls
72
7
Aston Martin
69
8
Haas F1
62
9
Sauber
60
10
Alpine F1
20
Show full world champion standings

Test calendar

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
14 - Mar 16
Australia Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 3,345
  • Podiums 123
  • Grand Prix 229
  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Show full profile
show sidebar