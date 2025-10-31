Herbert Doesn’t See Verstappen as Champion: “Everything Is Falling Into Place for Norris”

Lando Norris made a statement of intent in Mexico City. The McLaren driver dominated the Grand Prix, winning by more than thirty seconds and sending a clear message to his title rivals. According to former F1 driver Johnny Herbert, Norris has found his peak form at exactly the right time — and that could make him the 2025 world champion.

Herbert Impressed by Norris’s Dominance

Herbert was full of praise for how Norris controlled the race from start to finish. “It was clear he was operating on a different level,” the Brit said in an interview with a betting outlet. “He looked calm, confident, and completely in control, probably more than we’ve ever seen him before.” Herbert believes Norris’s flawless getaway in Mexico was the turning point. “His start was perfect, the best of his career so far. Starts have always been a weak spot for him, but this time he nailed it. That immediately sent a message about what we can expect for the rest of the season.”

The difference, Herbert noted, was how relaxed Norris appeared behind the wheel. “I’ve never seen him drive with that kind of composure. It gives him speed, confidence, and the ability to extract everything from the car. If he keeps delivering starts like that, he’s in a fantastic position to take the title. Sometimes, it’s those small moments that change everything.”

“Norris Will Be World Champion”

For Herbert, there’s little doubt about how the title fight will end. “Lando Norris will be world champion,” he declared. “He’s reached the level he needed to reach, he’s growing within the team, and now he’s shining. Everything is falling into place at exactly the right moment.”

With his victory in Mexico City, Norris took the lead in the championship from teammate Oscar Piastri by a single point. He now sits 36 points ahead of Max Verstappen, but according to Herbert, the balance of power has shifted. The message is clear, Lando Norris is no longer just a challenger, he’s a genuine favorite for the Formula 1 world title.