McLaren Warned: “Verstappen and Red Bull Are Far from Beaten”

Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing are on a remarkable run of form. Since the summer break, the reigning world champion has finished no lower than second, and the RB20 continues to look like the benchmark car on the grid.

“Austin really tests the car”

Former Formula 1 driver Johnny Herbert has warned McLaren not to underestimate Red Bull’s threat heading into the United States Grand Prix. Speaking to BettingLounge.co.uk, Herbert said the Circuit of the Americas presents a unique challenge for teams and drivers alike.

“In Austin you have high-speed corners, especially the section with quick direction changes through Turns 4, 5, 6, and 7,” Herbert explained. “They’re very demanding. Then in the final part of the track, you’ve got those tight 90-degree corners mixed with a few long right-handers. Based on what we’ve seen from McLaren, the car’s balance should work well there.”

Even so, Herbert cautioned that McLaren can’t afford to feel too confident. “Red Bull will be strong here too,” he said. “They’ve been in incredible form lately, and this circuit could suit them just as much.”

Red Bull’s sweet spot

Herbert believes the layout of the Austin circuit could play directly into Red Bull’s hands. “The way the track flows, and the way Max drives that car — it could be explosive,” he said. “When you watch the onboard footage, you can see the harmony between Max and the Red Bull. The car looks so fluid through the high-speed sections, and that’s exactly what Austin demands. It could easily swing Red Bull’s way again.”

The championship picture remains tight, with Verstappen 63 points behind leader Oscar Piastri and 41 points adrift of Lando Norris. With the United States Grand Prix featuring both a Sprint and the main race, a total of 33 points are up for grabs this weekend — meaning one strong performance could completely change the landscape.

The warning shot

McLaren may have the momentum after securing the Constructors’ Championship, but as Herbert points out, Verstappen and Red Bull are still very much in the fight. The Dutchman’s consistency and connection with the car make him a constant danger — and on a circuit that rewards rhythm, balance, and precision, Austin might once again bring out the best in the reigning champion.