FIA Under Fire After Controversial Decision Affects Verstappen: "This Was Just Embarrassing"
  • Published on 29 Oct 2025 12:41
  • By: Bob Plaizier

The FIA is once again facing criticism following the Mexican Grand Prix, where a late Virtual Safety Car (VSC) seemingly cost Max Verstappen a chance at second place. Former Formula 1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve has slammed the governing body, calling the decision “embarrassing” and “inconsistent.” 

Verstappen Denied a Late Charge 

Verstappen delivered an impressive recovery drive at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, climbing from fifth on the grid after a disappointing qualifying session. Using an alternative strategy, the Red Bull driver closed in rapidly on Charles Leclerc in the final laps and looked poised to challenge for second place. 

However, just as Verstappen lined up for an attack, the race was neutralized under a Virtual Safety Car. The trigger came after Carlos Sainz spun in the Foro Sol stadium section. Although the Spaniard managed to park his Williams safely in the escape road—almost completely behind the barrier—the FIA decided to activate the VSC. According to officials, marshals had reported potential smoke from the car, prompting precautionary measures.

Villeneuve Slams FIA: “This Is Ridiculous” 

The decision left fans and pundits baffled, with many suggesting it unfairly denied Verstappen a fair shot at the podium. Among the harshest critics was 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve, who took to social media to vent his frustration. 

“There’s a title at stake, and we’re entering a thrilling finale,” Villeneuve wrote. “Max was closing the gap again in the championship, but the whole thing turned into chaos. The penalties are so random — sometimes the FIA steps in, sometimes not. It’s all very inconsistent. But the worst thing was that Virtual Safety Car.” 

“It Was Embarrassing” 

Villeneuve didn’t hold back in his assessment. “They activated it with just two laps to go while we were watching great on-track battles. That was embarrassing. Sainz’s car was completely off the track, in the slowest part of the circuit. There was absolutely no reason to interfere at that point. Millions of fans are watching — that has to matter, too.” 

The FIA has since defended its decision, citing safety protocols and precautionary procedures. Still, Villeneuve’s comments echo a growing sentiment in the paddock that race control has been inconsistent in recent weeks — something that could prove crucial as the championship battle tightens between Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri, and Max Verstappen.

