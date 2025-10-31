user icon
icon

Former Red Bull Mechanic Clashes with Verstappen Critic: "He Looked at Me with Contempt"

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Former Red Bull Mechanic Clashes with Verstappen Critic: "He Looked at Me with Contempt"
  • Published on 31 Oct 2025 09:38
  • comments 0
  • By: Bob Plaizier

Damon Hill has long been one of Max Verstappen’s most vocal critics. The former world champion and current F1 analyst made headlines in 2021 for his outspoken comments after Verstappen’s dramatic title win over Lewis Hamilton. But that same moment left a lasting impression on many within the Red Bull Racing circle, including one of their former mechanics. 

A Breakfast Encounter to Remember 

In a recent episode of The Line with Dr. Kristen Holmes, former Red Bull mechanic Calum Nicholas shared a story he says he’ll never forget. “The morning after the race, I got up and

More about Red Bull Racing Family Man Verstappen Shares Heartwarming Story About Penelope

Family Man Verstappen Shares Heartwarming Story About Penelope

Oct 31
 Newey Bows Deeply to Verstappen: "He Didn’t Have an Easy Childhood"

Newey Bows Deeply to Verstappen: "He Didn’t Have an Easy Childhood"

Oct 31

went down to breakfast at our hotel, wearing my ‘Max Verstappen World Champion’ T-shirt,” Nicholas began. 

That was when he ran into Damon Hill, who at the time was working as a television analyst. According to Nicholas, Hill’s expression said it all. “He was always outspoken, and you could see in his eyes that he wasn’t happy Max had become champion,” Nicholas recalled. “I thought to myself, I’m not just going to let that pass.” 

Determined to make a point, Nicholas decided to sit right across from him. “I said, ‘Good morning, mate, how are you?’ — completely casual, as if nothing had happened. But I was wearing that shirt, and that moment really stuck with me.” The subtle but confident gesture became symbolic of the pride Red Bull staff felt after their star driver’s first world title, even in the face of criticism from legends like Hill. 

A New Chapter for Nicholas 

Earlier this year, Nicholas decided it was time for a change. After years in the high-pressure environment of Formula 1, he stepped down from his role as a mechanic with Red Bull Racing. The reason was simple — family. “It was time to take a step back from the pit box and focus more on what truly matters,” Nicholas said. Though no longer part of the race crew, he remains connected to the Austrian team in an ambassadorial role. 

Verstappen’s Legacy Beyond the Track 

For fans, Nicholas’s story serves as a charming reminder of Verstappen’s far-reaching influence. Even those who once questioned his success couldn’t ignore the mark he left on the sport. Damon Hill may have been critical, but within the Red Bull camp, Verstappen’s championship was celebrated with pride — and a quiet sense of vindication.

F1 News Max Verstappen Damon Hill Red Bull Racing

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
713
2
Ferrari
356
3
Mercedes
353
4
Red Bull Racing
346
5
Williams
111
6
Racing Bulls
72
7
Aston Martin
69
8
Haas F1
62
9
Sauber
60
10
Alpine F1
20
Show full world champion standings

Test calendar

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
14 - Mar 16
Australia Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 3,345
  • Podiums 123
  • Grand Prix 229
  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Show full profile
show sidebar