Former Red Bull Mechanic Clashes with Verstappen Critic: "He Looked at Me with Contempt"

Damon Hill has long been one of Max Verstappen’s most vocal critics. The former world champion and current F1 analyst made headlines in 2021 for his outspoken comments after Verstappen’s dramatic title win over Lewis Hamilton. But that same moment left a lasting impression on many within the Red Bull Racing circle, including one of their former mechanics.

A Breakfast Encounter to Remember

In a recent episode of The Line with Dr. Kristen Holmes, former Red Bull mechanic Calum Nicholas shared a story he says he’ll never forget. “The morning after the race, I got up and

went down to breakfast at our hotel, wearing my ‘Max Verstappen World Champion’ T-shirt,” Nicholas began.

That was when he ran into Damon Hill, who at the time was working as a television analyst. According to Nicholas, Hill’s expression said it all. “He was always outspoken, and you could see in his eyes that he wasn’t happy Max had become champion,” Nicholas recalled. “I thought to myself, I’m not just going to let that pass.”

Determined to make a point, Nicholas decided to sit right across from him. “I said, ‘Good morning, mate, how are you?’ — completely casual, as if nothing had happened. But I was wearing that shirt, and that moment really stuck with me.” The subtle but confident gesture became symbolic of the pride Red Bull staff felt after their star driver’s first world title, even in the face of criticism from legends like Hill.

A New Chapter for Nicholas

Earlier this year, Nicholas decided it was time for a change. After years in the high-pressure environment of Formula 1, he stepped down from his role as a mechanic with Red Bull Racing. The reason was simple — family. “It was time to take a step back from the pit box and focus more on what truly matters,” Nicholas said. Though no longer part of the race crew, he remains connected to the Austrian team in an ambassadorial role.

Verstappen’s Legacy Beyond the Track

For fans, Nicholas’s story serves as a charming reminder of Verstappen’s far-reaching influence. Even those who once questioned his success couldn’t ignore the mark he left on the sport. Damon Hill may have been critical, but within the Red Bull camp, Verstappen’s championship was celebrated with pride — and a quiet sense of vindication.