user icon
icon

Hamilton’s Future in Formula 1 Uncertain: Ferrari Reportedly Considering No Contract Extension

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Hamilton’s Future in Formula 1 Uncertain: Ferrari Reportedly Considering No Contract Extension
  • Published on 31 Oct 2025 07:36
  • comments 0
  • By: Bob Plaizier

Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari was supposed to mark the beginning of a fairytale. Yet according to multiple reports, the seven-time world champion might face a premature end to his Italian journey. Insiders suggest that Ferrari is seriously considering not extending his contract beyond 2026, a decision that could redefine both Hamilton’s legacy and the Scuderia’s long-term ambitions. 

Ferrari’s Patience Wearing Thin 

When Hamilton joined Ferrari, the partnership was hailed as a dream alliance between Formula 1’s most iconic team and one of its most successful drivers. The British star was expected to bring his championship-winning experience and help restore Ferrari to the top of the sport. However, the reality has been far less straightforward. While Hamilton has shown flashes of his old brilliance, it’s Charles Leclerc who continues to carry the team’s momentum. Hamilton’s struggles with the car’s balance and race pace have raised concerns in Maranello, and according to ESPN, several senior figures now believe Ferrari may not renew his deal when it expires in 2026. 

More about Ferrari Charles Leclerc shares joyful news: Ferrari star announces engagement

Charles Leclerc shares joyful news: Ferrari star announces engagement

Nov 3
 Bearman Praised by Sky Sports: "He Deserves Hamilton’s Ferrari Seat"

Bearman Praised by Sky Sports: "He Deserves Hamilton’s Ferrari Seat"

Oct 31

Shifting Priorities in Maranello 

Ferrari’s long-term focus has already shifted toward the 2026 regulation overhaul, when new chassis and engine rules will radically transform Formula 1. The team hopes to be a front-runner from day one, but early paddock talk suggests Mercedes could once again start the new era with an edge. For Ferrari, the issue isn’t just about Hamilton’s speed — it’s about leadership, adaptability, and commitment to the project. Team insiders say the management is questioning whether Hamilton can still be the driving force behind a long-term rebuild that requires consistency and unity more than short-term stardom. 

Hamilton Faces a Crucial Test 

The coming season will be decisive for Hamilton’s future in red. If he can match Leclerc’s pace, adapt to Ferrari’s evolving strategy, and deliver consistent podiums, an extension might still be possible. But if the performance gap remains, the team is expected to place its full trust in Leclerc and look toward younger talents, possibly from its driver academy. “Ferrari wants clarity heading into 2026,” one senior insider told ESPN. “They need a leader who can guide them through the new era, and that requires results, not just reputation.”

A Legacy on the Line 

Hamilton’s move to Ferrari was as emotional as it was ambitious. Yet Formula 1 has no room for sentiment, only results. The British legend remains one of the sport’s greatest, but as the countdown to 2026 continues, his future with Ferrari hangs in the balance. Whether this chapter ends in glory or quiet separation depends entirely on what Hamilton can deliver over the next 18 months. 

F1 News Lewis Hamilton Ferrari

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
713
2
Ferrari
356
3
Mercedes
353
4
Red Bull Racing
346
5
Williams
111
6
Racing Bulls
72
7
Aston Martin
69
8
Haas F1
62
9
Sauber
60
10
Alpine F1
20
Show full world champion standings

Test calendar

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
14 - Mar 16
Australia Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Driver profile

GB Lewis Hamilton 44
  • Team Ferrari
  • Points 3,523
  • Podiums 132
  • Grand Prix 228
  • Country GB
  • Date of b. Jan 7 1985 (40)
  • Place of b. Tewin, GB
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.74 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile
show sidebar