Hamilton’s Future in Formula 1 Uncertain: Ferrari Reportedly Considering No Contract Extension

Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari was supposed to mark the beginning of a fairytale. Yet according to multiple reports, the seven-time world champion might face a premature end to his Italian journey. Insiders suggest that Ferrari is seriously considering not extending his contract beyond 2026, a decision that could redefine both Hamilton’s legacy and the Scuderia’s long-term ambitions.

Ferrari’s Patience Wearing Thin

When Hamilton joined Ferrari, the partnership was hailed as a dream alliance between Formula 1’s most iconic team and one of its most successful drivers. The British star was expected to bring his championship-winning experience and help restore Ferrari to the top of the sport. However, the reality has been far less straightforward. While Hamilton has shown flashes of his old brilliance, it’s Charles Leclerc who continues to carry the team’s momentum. Hamilton’s struggles with the car’s balance and race pace have raised concerns in Maranello, and according to ESPN, several senior figures now believe Ferrari may not renew his deal when it expires in 2026.

Shifting Priorities in Maranello

Ferrari’s long-term focus has already shifted toward the 2026 regulation overhaul, when new chassis and engine rules will radically transform Formula 1. The team hopes to be a front-runner from day one, but early paddock talk suggests Mercedes could once again start the new era with an edge. For Ferrari, the issue isn’t just about Hamilton’s speed — it’s about leadership, adaptability, and commitment to the project. Team insiders say the management is questioning whether Hamilton can still be the driving force behind a long-term rebuild that requires consistency and unity more than short-term stardom.

Hamilton Faces a Crucial Test

The coming season will be decisive for Hamilton’s future in red. If he can match Leclerc’s pace, adapt to Ferrari’s evolving strategy, and deliver consistent podiums, an extension might still be possible. But if the performance gap remains, the team is expected to place its full trust in Leclerc and look toward younger talents, possibly from its driver academy. “Ferrari wants clarity heading into 2026,” one senior insider told ESPN. “They need a leader who can guide them through the new era, and that requires results, not just reputation.”

A Legacy on the Line

Hamilton’s move to Ferrari was as emotional as it was ambitious. Yet Formula 1 has no room for sentiment, only results. The British legend remains one of the sport’s greatest, but as the countdown to 2026 continues, his future with Ferrari hangs in the balance. Whether this chapter ends in glory or quiet separation depends entirely on what Hamilton can deliver over the next 18 months.