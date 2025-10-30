user icon
Glock Praises Verstappen’s Exceptional Qualities: “He’s Always Two Steps Ahead”

Glock Praises Verstappen's Exceptional Qualities: "He's Always Two Steps Ahead"
  • Published on 30 Oct 2025 12:41
  • comments 0
  • By: Bob Plaizier

Max Verstappen remains firmly in contention for the 2025 Formula 1 World Championship, trailing Lando Norris by just 36 points. Despite a challenging Mexican Grand Prix, the Dutchman’s consistency and technical brilliance have impressed many in the paddock — including former F1 driver Timo Glock, who has heaped praise on Verstappen’s unique abilities behind the wheel. 

Verstappen’s Remarkable Consistency 

Since the summer break, Verstappen has been on an incredible run of form. The Red Bull Racing driver has finished on the podium in every race and claimed victories in Italy, Azerbaijan, and the United States. In Mexico, he secured third place after a difficult qualifying session, keeping himself well within reach of his McLaren rivals. With only four race weekends left, the title fight is intensifying. 

“He’s Always Ahead of the Car” 

Speaking to Sky Sports Germany, Glock highlighted what makes Verstappen so exceptional. “First of all, it’s his technical understanding,” Glock explained. “The way he works with his engineer, the hours in the simulator, the testing, the driving — his body knows nothing else. I always get the impression he’s already five or fifty meters ahead of the car, fully aware of what’s coming next.” 

Glock recalled moments that exemplify Verstappen’s instinctive brilliance. “That was especially clear on the Nordschleife, when he made an overtake on wet grass. Anyone else would have panicked, but he already knew what the car was going to do. He has an incredible sense for how race starts will unfold and where to position himself in wheel-to-wheel battles.” 

The Defining Trait: Perfection Under Pressure 

For Glock, Verstappen’s true greatness lies in his precision. “What really sets him apart is his zero-error rate and his ability to deliver exactly when it counts — especially in Q3 qualifying. To put together that one perfect lap, under pressure, when it matters most… in my opinion, he’s the absolute best in the world at that.” 

As the title race reaches its climax, Verstappen’s flawless execution and mental sharpness may yet prove decisive. If he continues this form, the Dutchman could soon be celebrating his fifth world championship.

