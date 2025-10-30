Formula E driver Antonio Félix da Costa has praised his longtime friend Max Verstappen, calling him one of the most humble and genuine people in motorsport despite his incredible success. The Portuguese racer, who has known Verstappen since their junior racing days, says the Dutchman’s character hasn’t changed one bit — even after becoming a four-time Formula 1 world champion.

From GP3 to the World Stage

Da Costa, a former GP3 (now Formula 3) star, came close to reaching Formula 1 himself before building a successful career in Formula E and endurance racing. Speaking to DAZN, he reflected on his shared history with Verstappen.

“I was seen as one of the next drivers who could make it to Formula 1,” da Costa said. “Max looked up to me as the more experienced guy at the time — someone who might get the F1 chance first. He respected me a lot, and of course, I respected him too. It’s funny when you think about it now: Max is a four-time world champion, the Max Verstappen everyone knows today. But that mutual respect has never gone away.”

“He Deserves All the Praise — and Then Some”

Da Costa believes Verstappen’s greatness extends far beyond his results on track. “Max deserves every bit of praise for what he’s achieved, but also for who he is as a person,” he continued. “He’s the most down-to-earth guy on the Formula 1 grid and by far one of the kindest, even if people sometimes don’t see that side of him.”

Verstappen’s Humility Remains Unchanged

According to da Costa, the Red Bull driver’s personality hasn’t been touched by fame, fortune, or records. “Max hasn’t changed at all — not because of the fame, not because of the money, not even because of the world titles. He’s still an incredible human being. His affection for us and for Portugal is genuine. You can really see that every time he visits.”

Da Costa, who finished fifth in the most recent Formula E season behind teammate Pascal Wehrlein and champion Oliver Rowland, ended on a heartfelt note: “It feels good to be able to call him a friend.”