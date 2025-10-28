Max Verstappen Makes Formula 1 History With Another Record-Breaking Podium

Max Verstappen added another milestone to his already glittering Formula 1 career by finishing third in last weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix. While the result itself was an important one for his championship campaign, it also carried historical significance — the Dutchman is now officially third on the all-time list of drivers with the most F1 podiums.

From Struggles in Qualifying to a Podium Finish

Verstappen’s weekend in Mexico City didn’t get off to a perfect start. The Red Bull driver struggled during qualifying and could manage only the fifth-fastest time, admitting afterward that he would “need a miracle” to reach the podium. Jokingly, he said that it might take “a few crashes up front” to help him — but in the end, no miracles were needed.

Starting on medium tyres, Verstappen ran a clever strategy compared to the four cars ahead, who all began on softs. The longer first stint allowed him to switch to fresher soft tyres later in the race, setting up an impressive charge through the field. His pace in the second half of the Grand Prix brought him up to third, closing rapidly on Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari. A late Virtual Safety Car ultimately denied him the chance to launch a full attack for second place.

Passing Vettel in the All-Time Rankings

By finishing third behind Lando Norris and Leclerc, Verstappen secured the 123rd podium of his career — a number that moves him past four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel (122). That milestone cements Verstappen as the third-most successful driver in F1 history in terms of podium finishes.

Closing in on Schumacher and Hamilton

Only two drivers remain ahead of Verstappen: Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton. Schumacher sits second with 155 podiums, while Hamilton leads the all-time standings with a staggering 202 — and counting. Given Verstappen’s current form and dominance, surpassing Schumacher’s total in the coming years looks increasingly likely.

Top 6 drivers with the most Formula 1 podiums:

1. Lewis Hamilton — 202

2. Michael Schumacher — 155

3. Max Verstappen — 123

4. Sebastian Vettel — 122

5. Alain Prost — 106

6. Fernando Alonso — 106

At just 28 years old, Verstappen continues to write new pages in Formula 1’s history books — and few would bet against him climbing even higher on this legendary list.