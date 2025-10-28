user icon
icon

Max Verstappen Makes Formula 1 History With Another Record-Breaking Podium

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Max Verstappen Makes Formula 1 History With Another Record-Breaking Podium
  • Published on 28 Oct 2025 09:38
  • comments 0
  • By: Bob Plaizier

Max Verstappen added another milestone to his already glittering Formula 1 career by finishing third in last weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix. While the result itself was an important one for his championship campaign, it also carried historical significance — the Dutchman is now officially third on the all-time list of drivers with the most F1 podiums. 

From Struggles in Qualifying to a Podium Finish 

Verstappen’s weekend in Mexico City didn’t get off to a perfect start. The Red Bull driver struggled during qualifying and could manage only the fifth-fastest time, admitting afterward that he would “need a miracle” to reach the podium. Jokingly, he said that it might take “a few crashes up front” to help him — but in the end, no miracles were needed.

More about Max Verstappen Family Man Verstappen Shares Heartwarming Story About Penelope

Family Man Verstappen Shares Heartwarming Story About Penelope

Oct 31
 Newey Bows Deeply to Verstappen: "He Didn’t Have an Easy Childhood"

Newey Bows Deeply to Verstappen: "He Didn’t Have an Easy Childhood"

Oct 31

Starting on medium tyres, Verstappen ran a clever strategy compared to the four cars ahead, who all began on softs. The longer first stint allowed him to switch to fresher soft tyres later in the race, setting up an impressive charge through the field. His pace in the second half of the Grand Prix brought him up to third, closing rapidly on Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari. A late Virtual Safety Car ultimately denied him the chance to launch a full attack for second place. 

Passing Vettel in the All-Time Rankings 

By finishing third behind Lando Norris and Leclerc, Verstappen secured the 123rd podium of his career — a number that moves him past four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel (122). That milestone cements Verstappen as the third-most successful driver in F1 history in terms of podium finishes. 

Closing in on Schumacher and Hamilton 

Only two drivers remain ahead of Verstappen: Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton. Schumacher sits second with 155 podiums, while Hamilton leads the all-time standings with a staggering 202 — and counting. Given Verstappen’s current form and dominance, surpassing Schumacher’s total in the coming years looks increasingly likely. 

Top 6 drivers with the most Formula 1 podiums: 

1. Lewis Hamilton — 202 

2. Michael Schumacher — 155 

3. Max Verstappen — 123 

4. Sebastian Vettel — 122 

5. Alain Prost — 106 

6. Fernando Alonso — 106 

At just 28 years old, Verstappen continues to write new pages in Formula 1’s history books — and few would bet against him climbing even higher on this legendary list.

F1 News Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
713
2
Ferrari
356
3
Mercedes
353
4
Red Bull Racing
346
5
Williams
111
6
Racing Bulls
72
7
Aston Martin
69
8
Haas F1
62
9
Sauber
60
10
Alpine F1
20
Show full world champion standings

Test calendar

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
14 - Mar 16
Australia Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 3,345
  • Podiums 123
  • Grand Prix 229
  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Show full profile
show sidebar