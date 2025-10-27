Marko Praises ‘Hunting Dog’ Verstappen After Mexico Comeback

Helmut Marko couldn’t hide his satisfaction after Max Verstappen’s determined charge through the field in the Mexican Grand Prix. Despite a disappointing qualifying session, the Dutchman fought his way from the midfield to claim an impressive third place, earning high praise from Red Bull’s outspoken advisor — who likened him to a “jachthond,” or hunting dog.

Verstappen Turns Setback Into a Podium

Heading into the race, Verstappen had downplayed expectations, insisting that a podium would only be possible “if a few cars dropped out.” Yet less than 24 hours later, he was waving to the crowd from the podium in the Foro Sol stadium. Thanks to a sharp strategy and relentless pace, the reigning world champion turned what looked like damage control into a statement drive.

Marko: “He Was Like a Hunting Dog”

Red Bull’s weekend could have been even better — Verstappen was catching Charles Leclerc for second place when a Virtual Safety Car neutralized the race, triggered by Carlos Sainz’s late spin. Still, Marko was full of admiration when speaking to Sky Sports Germany:

“Max drove an incredible recovery race. He was consistently five to six tenths faster per lap, and we were one hundred percent sure he would take P2. But then Carlos gave Ferrari a sort of farewell gift…”

Marko went on to describe Verstappen’s mentality in glowing terms:

“We knew he’d be like a hunting dog once the race pace was there. When Max is in form, he forgets everything else — and just goes for it.”