Marko Praises ‘Hunting Dog’ Verstappen After Mexico Comeback
  • Published on 27 Oct 2025 09:38
  • comments 0
  • By: Bob Plaizier

Helmut Marko couldn’t hide his satisfaction after Max Verstappen’s determined charge through the field in the Mexican Grand Prix. Despite a disappointing qualifying session, the Dutchman fought his way from the midfield to claim an impressive third place, earning high praise from Red Bull’s outspoken advisor — who likened him to a “jachthond,” or hunting dog. 

Verstappen Turns Setback Into a Podium 

Heading into the race, Verstappen had downplayed expectations, insisting that a podium would only be possible “if a few cars dropped out.” Yet less than 24 hours later, he was waving to the crowd from the podium in the Foro Sol stadium. Thanks to a sharp strategy and relentless pace, the reigning world champion turned what looked like damage control into a statement drive. 

Marko: “He Was Like a Hunting Dog” 

Red Bull’s weekend could have been even better — Verstappen was catching Charles Leclerc for second place when a Virtual Safety Car neutralized the race, triggered by Carlos Sainz’s late spin. Still, Marko was full of admiration when speaking to Sky Sports Germany: 

“Max drove an incredible recovery race. He was consistently five to six tenths faster per lap, and we were one hundred percent sure he would take P2. But then Carlos gave Ferrari a sort of farewell gift…” 

Marko went on to describe Verstappen’s mentality in glowing terms: 

“We knew he’d be like a hunting dog once the race pace was there. When Max is in form, he forgets everything else — and just goes for it.”

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

