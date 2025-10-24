Mekies Defends Tsunoda: “The Pressure of Having Verstappen as a Teammate Is Ten Times Greater”

The future of Yuki Tsunoda remains uncertain. The Japanese driver has yet to secure a seat for next season, and it seems unlikely that he will continue with Red Bull Racing. Team principal Laurent Mekies, however, has spoken out in Tsunoda’s defense, emphasizing just how difficult it is to compete alongside Max Verstappen.

“Being Verstappen’s Teammate Is a Different Game”

By now, it’s no secret that Verstappen tends to outclass his teammates with ease. Pierre Gasly, Alex Albon, Sergio Pérez, Liam Lawson, and now Yuki Tsunoda have all tried — and failed — to consistently match the Dutchman’s pace. The current gap between Verstappen and Tsunoda stands at a staggering 278 points.

Yet Tsunoda has shown signs of progress in recent races, scoring eight points last weekend. Mekies, speaking on the Secure the Win podcast, praised the Japanese driver’s resilience:

“It’s been special and impressive to see how he’s bounced back. We’re both in different roles now, with a new team structure and new challenges. Yuki’s attitude and professionalism have really stood out.”

“He’s Exceeded All Our Expectations”

Mekies elaborated on Tsunoda’s development curve:

“Drivers are expected to grow over time — you learn in the first year, improve in the second, and sometimes it takes until the third to truly find your rhythm. But the step Yuki made in his fourth year, and now at the start of his fifth, exceeded all our expectations. That’s why he earned his promotion to Red Bull Racing.”

“Verstappen Amplifies the Pressure”

According to Mekies, the challenge of competing alongside Verstappen is unlike anything else in Formula 1:

“Suddenly, you find yourself in a completely different situation. Max becomes your teammate, and the pressure multiplies by ten. Things stop going your way, confidence drops — and that reminds you how human this sport really is. The raw speed doesn’t just disappear. Don’t forget, Yuki qualified P5 in Melbourne at the start of the season when he was still with Racing Bulls.”

“He’s Learning to Channel the Noise”

Mekies closed by praising Tsunoda’s mental strength and work ethic:

“Yuki works incredibly hard, just like everyone in the team. Motorsport teaches you perseverance, and he’s really embraced that. He keeps his cool, tunes out the noise, and focuses on what matters — speed, teamwork, and execution. There’s visible progress. Everyone wants more, of course, but the trend is clearly positive over the past few races.”

If Tsunoda can maintain that upward trajectory, he might just convince Red Bull — or another team — that he still deserves a spot on the 2026 grid.