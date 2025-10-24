user icon
Alonso Doubts Verstappen's Title Chances: "The Car Decides Who Becomes Champion"

Alonso Doubts Verstappen’s Title Chances: “The Car Decides Who Becomes Champion”
  Published on 24 Oct 2025 09:38
  By: Bob Plaizier

With Max Verstappen, Oscar Piastri, and Lando Norris locked in a tense three-way fight for the Formula 1 world championship, two-time world champion Fernando Alonso believes the deciding factor won’t be talent — but machinery. 

“The car makes the champion” 

The gap between championship leader Piastri and third-placed Verstappen currently stands at 40 points — down from 104 just a few races ago. Norris sits 14 points behind Piastri and 26 ahead of Verstappen, leaving the title race wide open heading into the final stretch. 

Speaking to international media after the United States Grand Prix, Alonso shared his view on how unpredictable the championship has become: 

“It changes every day. You get the sense there’s a championship battle going on, but tomorrow it could all be different again. Maybe Lando wins by thirty seconds, Oscar finishes second, and Max has no chance — simply because the car isn’t quick enough that weekend.” 

Verstappen’s form vs. McLaren’s pace 

Verstappen’s performances have been nothing short of sensational since the summer break. The Dutchman has scored as many points as both McLaren drivers combined, closing the once-massive gap. Alonso acknowledged Verstappen’s brilliance but believes technical performance will ultimately decide the outcome: 

“Max is driving incredibly well, no doubt about that,” Alonso said. “But in the end, the car from now until Abu Dhabi will determine who becomes world champion.” 

Five races to settle it all 

With five Grands Prix and two sprint races still to go, the tension is building. Verstappen’s track record suggests he could strike anywhere — he has won in Mexico (five times), Brazil (three), Las Vegas (once), Qatar (twice) and Abu Dhabi (four). 

Still, McLaren’s consistency remains formidable, and if Alonso’s words ring true, the next few weeks may prove that in Formula 1, engineering excellence is as decisive as driving genius.

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
713
2
Ferrari
356
3
Mercedes
353
4
Red Bull Racing
346
5
Williams
111
6
Racing Bulls
72
7
Aston Martin
69
8
Haas F1
62
9
Sauber
60
10
Alpine F1
20
Show full world champion standings

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 3,345
  • Podiums 123
  • Grand Prix 229
  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
Show full profile

