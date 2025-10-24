Alonso Doubts Verstappen’s Title Chances: “The Car Decides Who Becomes Champion”

With Max Verstappen, Oscar Piastri, and Lando Norris locked in a tense three-way fight for the Formula 1 world championship, two-time world champion Fernando Alonso believes the deciding factor won’t be talent — but machinery.

“The car makes the champion”

The gap between championship leader Piastri and third-placed Verstappen currently stands at 40 points — down from 104 just a few races ago. Norris sits 14 points behind Piastri and 26 ahead of Verstappen, leaving the title race wide open heading into the final stretch.

Speaking to international media after the United States Grand Prix, Alonso shared his view on how unpredictable the championship has become:

“It changes every day. You get the sense there’s a championship battle going on, but tomorrow it could all be different again. Maybe Lando wins by thirty seconds, Oscar finishes second, and Max has no chance — simply because the car isn’t quick enough that weekend.”

Verstappen’s performances have been nothing short of sensational since the summer break. The Dutchman has scored as many points as both McLaren drivers combined, closing the once-massive gap. Alonso acknowledged Verstappen’s brilliance but believes technical performance will ultimately decide the outcome:

“Max is driving incredibly well, no doubt about that,” Alonso said. “But in the end, the car from now until Abu Dhabi will determine who becomes world champion.”

Five races to settle it all

With five Grands Prix and two sprint races still to go, the tension is building. Verstappen’s track record suggests he could strike anywhere — he has won in Mexico (five times), Brazil (three), Las Vegas (once), Qatar (twice) and Abu Dhabi (four).

Still, McLaren’s consistency remains formidable, and if Alonso’s words ring true, the next few weeks may prove that in Formula 1, engineering excellence is as decisive as driving genius.