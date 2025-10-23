Hamilton Targets Podium Finish with Ferrari: “We’re Heading in the Right Direction”

Lewis Hamilton has set his sights on returning to the podium in the final stretch of the Formula 1 season. The seven-time world champion is determined not to end a campaign without a top-three finish — something that has never happened in his illustrious career.

Consistency is key

In his eighteen seasons in Formula 1, Hamilton has always stood on the podium at least once. Yet after seventeen Grands Prix in 2025, that record is in serious jeopardy. The Brit did win the sprint race in China earlier this year, but in the main events he has had to settle for four fourth-place finishes so far.

Despite that, Hamilton remains hopeful with five race weekends to go, including two sprints. “I’d say consistency is the most important thing right now,” he told international media after the United States Grand Prix in Austin. “If I can get just one more podium, that would be amazing. And if that helps us keep Ferrari ahead of Mercedes in the Constructors’ Championship, it would be a great way to end the year.”

Adjusting to life at Ferrari

Hamilton’s first season with Ferrari has been far from straightforward. The Brit has had to adapt to the SF-25 after spending years behind the wheel of Mercedes machinery. Still, he believes progress is being made. “We’re slowly heading in the right direction. I feel better in the car now, and I’m learning every day. The pace is coming back, step by step,” said the 105-time race winner.

A tough race in Austin

His race in Austin, however, was anything but smooth. Hamilton feared his chance of points had evaporated when he suddenly struggled with severe understeer. “In Turn 5 it felt like I hit something. I thought I had a puncture, but that wasn’t the case. The car just wouldn’t turn anymore. I had to fight really hard to bring it home.”

Eyes still on the podium

Despite the setbacks, Hamilton remains optimistic. “We’re making progress, and I truly believe there are still opportunities ahead. If we get everything right, that podium is definitely within reach.”