user icon
icon

Hamilton Targets Podium Finish with Ferrari: “We’re Heading in the Right Direction”

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Hamilton Targets Podium Finish with Ferrari: “We’re Heading in the Right Direction”
  • Published on 23 Oct 2025 09:38
  • comments 0
  • By: Bob Plaizier

Lewis Hamilton has set his sights on returning to the podium in the final stretch of the Formula 1 season. The seven-time world champion is determined not to end a campaign without a top-three finish — something that has never happened in his illustrious career.

Consistency is key 

In his eighteen seasons in Formula 1, Hamilton has always stood on the podium at least once. Yet after seventeen Grands Prix in 2025, that record is in serious jeopardy. The Brit did win the sprint race in China earlier this year, but in the main events he has had to settle for four fourth-place finishes so far. 

More about Ferrari Hamilton’s Future in Formula 1 Uncertain: Ferrari Reportedly Considering No Contract Extension

Hamilton’s Future in Formula 1 Uncertain: Ferrari Reportedly Considering No Contract Extension

Oct 31
 Bearman Praised by Sky Sports: "He Deserves Hamilton’s Ferrari Seat"

Bearman Praised by Sky Sports: "He Deserves Hamilton’s Ferrari Seat"

Oct 31

Despite that, Hamilton remains hopeful with five race weekends to go, including two sprints. “I’d say consistency is the most important thing right now,” he told international media after the United States Grand Prix in Austin. “If I can get just one more podium, that would be amazing. And if that helps us keep Ferrari ahead of Mercedes in the Constructors’ Championship, it would be a great way to end the year.” 

Adjusting to life at Ferrari 

Hamilton’s first season with Ferrari has been far from straightforward. The Brit has had to adapt to the SF-25 after spending years behind the wheel of Mercedes machinery. Still, he believes progress is being made. “We’re slowly heading in the right direction. I feel better in the car now, and I’m learning every day. The pace is coming back, step by step,” said the 105-time race winner. 

A tough race in Austin 

His race in Austin, however, was anything but smooth. Hamilton feared his chance of points had evaporated when he suddenly struggled with severe understeer. “In Turn 5 it felt like I hit something. I thought I had a puncture, but that wasn’t the case. The car just wouldn’t turn anymore. I had to fight really hard to bring it home.” 

Eyes still on the podium 

Despite the setbacks, Hamilton remains optimistic. “We’re making progress, and I truly believe there are still opportunities ahead. If we get everything right, that podium is definitely within reach.”

F1 News Lewis Hamilton Ferrari

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
713
2
Ferrari
356
3
Mercedes
353
4
Red Bull Racing
346
5
Williams
111
6
Racing Bulls
72
7
Aston Martin
69
8
Haas F1
62
9
Sauber
60
10
Alpine F1
20
Show full world champion standings

Test calendar

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
14 - Mar 16
Australia Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Driver profile

GB Lewis Hamilton 44
  • Team Ferrari
  • Points 3,523
  • Podiums 132
  • Grand Prix 228
  • Country GB
  • Date of b. Jan 7 1985 (40)
  • Place of b. Tewin, GB
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.74 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile
show sidebar