Hamilton Targets Podium Finish with Ferrari: “We’re Heading in the Right Direction”

Lewis Hamilton has set his sights on a podium finish as the 2025 Formula 1 season enters its final stretch. The Brit is determined to avoid ending a year without a top-three result for the first time in his illustrious career.

Podium streak under threat

Across his 18 seasons in Formula 1, Hamilton has stood on the podium at least once every year. But after 17 Grands Prix in 2025, that record is under serious threat. The Ferrari driver did claim a Sprint Race victory in China, yet in the main events, his best results so far have been four fourth-place finishes.

Hopeful after strong showing in Austin

With five race weekends to go — including two sprints — the seven-time world champion remains optimistic. “I’d say consistency is the most important thing now,” Hamilton told international media after the United States Grand Prix in Austin. “If I can get at least one more podium, that would be fantastic. And if we can keep Ferrari ahead of Mercedes in the Constructors’ Championship, that would be a great way to finish the year.”

Finding rhythm with Ferrari

Hamilton’s first season with Ferrari hasn’t been without its frustrations. After years of driving only Mercedes machinery, adapting to the SF-25 has taken time. Yet, he feels the progress is becoming tangible. “We’re slowly heading in the right direction,” said the 105-time race

winner. “I feel more comfortable in the car now, and I’m learning every day. The speed is coming back step by step.”

Another tough race in Austin

The American GP wasn’t entirely smooth sailing for Hamilton. Midway through the race, he feared his chances were gone when sudden understeer struck. “In Turn 5, it felt like I’d hit something,” he explained. “I thought I had a puncture, but that wasn’t the case. The car just wouldn’t turn. I really had to fight to bring it home.”

Despite the setbacks, Hamilton remains positive. “We’re making progress, and I truly believe opportunities are still there,” he said with determination. “If we get everything right, that podium is still within reach.”