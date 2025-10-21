user icon
icon

Verstappen Pulling Off a Mega Comeback: “In Zandvoort, I’d Have Called You an Idiot!”

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Verstappen Pulling Off a Mega Comeback: “In Zandvoort, I’d Have Called You an Idiot!”
  • Published on 21 Oct 2025 12:41
  • comments 0
  • By: Bob Plaizier

Max Verstappen delivered another outstanding performance in Austin, winning both the Sprint and the main Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas. The Dutchman’s double victory cut further into McLaren’s championship lead — something even Verstappen admits he hadn’t expected a few months ago. 

A run of form 

Verstappen is enjoying a remarkable second half of the Formula 1 season. Since Zandvoort, the four-time world champion hasn’t put a wheel wrong, claiming three race wins and re-establishing himself as a serious title contender. Taking advantage of McLaren’s recent missteps, he’s slowly closed the gap to Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris — keeping the dream of a fifth world title alive. 

More about Max Verstappen Family Man Verstappen Shares Heartwarming Story About Penelope

Family Man Verstappen Shares Heartwarming Story About Penelope

Oct 31
 Newey Bows Deeply to Verstappen: "He Didn’t Have an Easy Childhood"

Newey Bows Deeply to Verstappen: "He Didn’t Have an Easy Childhood"

Oct 31

When asked by De Telegraaf whether he believed such a turnaround was possible, Verstappen couldn’t help but laugh. “If you’d told me after Zandvoort that I’d still be in the fight now, I wouldn’t have believed you,” he said. “I’d have called you an idiot!” 

McLaren remains the benchmark 

Despite his success, Verstappen insists McLaren still has the edge in pure pace. “It’s not going to be easy,” he admitted. “McLaren was actually very quick here in America — I just made the difference in the early part of the race.” 

That early phase proved decisive, as Lando Norris was stuck behind Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari for several laps. “You could see that once Lando got into clean air, he was just as fast as me, maybe even a bit faster,” Verstappen explained. “We’ve made up a lot of ground in the past few weeks, but the margins between us are still very small.” 

“Every detail counts” 

Looking ahead, Verstappen knows that perfection will be required to complete his unlikely comeback. “We have to try to get everything right in these last five race weekends,” he said. “Details really make the difference. Every week we need to find the best possible setup — and then make sure we don’t make any mistakes.” 

The impossible dream? 

For a driver who once dismissed his title chances entirely, Verstappen’s resurgence has been nothing short of spectacular. With five races to go, the Dutchman’s message is clear:

the miracle isn’t complete yet, but he’s not done fighting. And if history has taught the Formula 1 world anything, it’s this — never count Max Verstappen out.

F1 News Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
713
2
Ferrari
356
3
Mercedes
353
4
Red Bull Racing
346
5
Williams
111
6
Racing Bulls
72
7
Aston Martin
69
8
Haas F1
62
9
Sauber
60
10
Alpine F1
20
Show full world champion standings

Test calendar

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
14 - Mar 16
Australia Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 3,345
  • Podiums 123
  • Grand Prix 229
  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Show full profile
show sidebar