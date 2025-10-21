user icon
icon

Marko Praises Feisty Leclerc: “I Should Send Him Some Red Bull!”

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Marko Praises Feisty Leclerc: “I Should Send Him Some Red Bull!”
  • Published on 21 Oct 2025 11:40
  • comments 0
  • By: Bob Plaizier

Max Verstappen claimed victory at the United States Grand Prix last weekend, comfortably pulling away from his rivals Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris. But according to Helmut Marko, it was Leclerc’s early-race defense that played a key role in securing Red Bull’s win — and the Austrian advisor is more than a little grateful. 

Leclerc holds the line 

Verstappen made a clean start from pole and held his position into Turn 1, while Leclerc, starting on soft tires, rocketed off the line. The Monegasque driver swept past Norris and even launched a brief attack on Verstappen before settling into second place. From there, he spent several laps holding Norris behind him, buying the Red Bull driver valuable breathing room. Norris finally got through on lap 21, but by then Verstappen had built a healthy cushion that he never relinquished. 

More about Red Bull Racing Family Man Verstappen Shares Heartwarming Story About Penelope

Family Man Verstappen Shares Heartwarming Story About Penelope

Oct 31
 Newey Bows Deeply to Verstappen: "He Didn’t Have an Easy Childhood"

Newey Bows Deeply to Verstappen: "He Didn’t Have an Easy Childhood"

Oct 31

“I should send him a few crates of Red Bull!” 

Speaking to international media after the race, Marko admitted he was thankful for Leclerc’s efforts — and couldn’t resist a joke. “I should probably send Leclerc a few crates of Red Bull!” he laughed. “It was really valuable that we weren’t under pressure right from the start. Still, we had the pace today — even if Lando had been right behind us, I think we could’ve handled it.” 

The gap is shrinking 

Marko was also full of praise for Verstappen’s performance, noting that Red Bull’s recent upgrades have closed the gap to McLaren. “There are no more McLaren or Mercedes circuits now,” he said. “The difference in the corners is just a few thousandths.” 

“We’ve got the fastest driver” 

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella admitted after the race that Red Bull now looks like the team to beat — but Marko wasn’t ready to agree completely. With a grin, he quipped: “No, I don’t think so. We just have the fastest driver!” 

Momentum back at Red Bull 

Marko’s trademark mix of confidence and dry humor underscored the mood at Red Bull: after a difficult stretch earlier in the season, Verstappen and the team are back in sync. And

if Leclerc’s defensive heroics helped make that possible, a few cans of Red Bull might just be in order. 

F1 News Max Verstappen Charles Leclerc Helmut Marko Ferrari Red Bull Racing

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
713
2
Ferrari
356
3
Mercedes
353
4
Red Bull Racing
346
5
Williams
111
6
Racing Bulls
72
7
Aston Martin
69
8
Haas F1
62
9
Sauber
60
10
Alpine F1
20
Show full world champion standings

Test calendar

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
14 - Mar 16
Australia Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 3,345
  • Podiums 123
  • Grand Prix 229
  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile
show sidebar