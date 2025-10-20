Max Verstappen has won three of the last four Grands Prix. That's the news. But the story not yet told is the technical turnaround that underlies it. Red Bull has solved the "narrow operating window" of the RB21 with a fundamentally different approach.

Dominant victory on previously difficult circuit

Start with the dominant victory in Austin, a circuit where the car would probably have struggled earlier this season. Verstappen won with authority, not luck.

The Dutchman controlled the race from start to finish. At no point did the victory seem in danger. This is a world of difference from races earlier this season.

Austin is known for its bumpy asphalt and slow sectors. Exactly the conditions where the RB21 previously had problems.

Verstappen reveals "different philosophy"

Verstappen himself spoke after the race about a "different philosophy" and a new working method that has unlocked the car's true potential.

This suggests it's not just about upgrades. It's a fundamentally different understanding of the car. Red Bull has broken through to a new level of understanding.

What Verstappen revealed:

● "Different philosophy" in car approach

● New working method with engineers

● Better understanding of operating window

● Not just upgrades, fundamental shift

● True potential finally unlocked

● Confidence back in package

Operating window problem finally solved

The RB21 had a notoriously narrow "operating window". The car was blazingly fast when everything was perfect, but difficult to drive if the setup wasn't exactly right.

Red Bull has struggled for months to widen this window. Now that finally seems to have succeeded. The car has become more predictable and consistent.

Technical breakthrough:

● Narrow operating window widened

● Car more predictable on different circuits

● Setup sensitivity reduced

● More margin for error for driver

● Consistency over race weekend

● Confidence boost for team

Not just upgrades, but understanding

What Red Bull has achieved goes beyond hardware upgrades. It's a better understanding of how to use the car.

The engineers have broken through to a new level of understanding. They now know how to extract the maximum from the car on every circuit.

From crisis to dominance in six races

The transformation of the RB21 in six races is remarkable. From a car struggling in Singapore to dominance in Austin.

Verstappen's recent scoreboard speaks volumes. Three victories in four races. Not luck, but result of technical progress.

Timeline comeback:

● Singapore: struggling with setup

● Japan: first signs of improvement

● Qatar: second consecutive victory

● Austin sprint: dominance

● Austin race: controlling victory

● Verstappen again title candidate

Verstappen again realistic title candidate

With this form, Verstappen is again a realistic title candidate. The deficit to Piastri and Norris is still large, but not insurmountable.

If McLaren continues to implode and Red Bull maintains this form, there could still be an exciting title fight.