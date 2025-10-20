user icon
icon

The secret revealed: how "different philosophy" transformed the RB21

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
The secret revealed: how "different philosophy" transformed the RB21
  • Published on 20 Oct 2025 08:38
  • comments 0
  • By: Bob Plaizier

Max Verstappen has won three of the last four Grands Prix. That's the news. But the story not yet told is the technical turnaround that underlies it. Red Bull has solved the "narrow operating window" of the RB21 with a fundamentally different approach.

Dominant victory on previously difficult circuit 

Start with the dominant victory in Austin, a circuit where the car would probably have struggled earlier this season. Verstappen won with authority, not luck. 

More about Red Bull Racing Family Man Verstappen Shares Heartwarming Story About Penelope

Family Man Verstappen Shares Heartwarming Story About Penelope

Oct 31
 Newey Bows Deeply to Verstappen: "He Didn’t Have an Easy Childhood"

Newey Bows Deeply to Verstappen: "He Didn’t Have an Easy Childhood"

Oct 31

The Dutchman controlled the race from start to finish. At no point did the victory seem in danger. This is a world of difference from races earlier this season. 

Austin is known for its bumpy asphalt and slow sectors. Exactly the conditions where the RB21 previously had problems. 

Verstappen reveals "different philosophy" 

Verstappen himself spoke after the race about a "different philosophy" and a new working method that has unlocked the car's true potential. 

This suggests it's not just about upgrades. It's a fundamentally different understanding of the car. Red Bull has broken through to a new level of understanding. 

What Verstappen revealed: 

● "Different philosophy" in car approach 

● New working method with engineers 

● Better understanding of operating window 

● Not just upgrades, fundamental shift 

● True potential finally unlocked 

● Confidence back in package 

Operating window problem finally solved 

The RB21 had a notoriously narrow "operating window". The car was blazingly fast when everything was perfect, but difficult to drive if the setup wasn't exactly right. 

Red Bull has struggled for months to widen this window. Now that finally seems to have succeeded. The car has become more predictable and consistent. 

Technical breakthrough: 

● Narrow operating window widened 

● Car more predictable on different circuits 

● Setup sensitivity reduced 

● More margin for error for driver 

● Consistency over race weekend 

● Confidence boost for team 

Not just upgrades, but understanding 

What Red Bull has achieved goes beyond hardware upgrades. It's a better understanding of how to use the car.

The engineers have broken through to a new level of understanding. They now know how to extract the maximum from the car on every circuit. 

From crisis to dominance in six races 

The transformation of the RB21 in six races is remarkable. From a car struggling in Singapore to dominance in Austin. 

Verstappen's recent scoreboard speaks volumes. Three victories in four races. Not luck, but result of technical progress. 

Timeline comeback: 

● Singapore: struggling with setup 

● Japan: first signs of improvement 

● Qatar: second consecutive victory 

● Austin sprint: dominance 

● Austin race: controlling victory 

● Verstappen again title candidate 

Verstappen again realistic title candidate 

With this form, Verstappen is again a realistic title candidate. The deficit to Piastri and Norris is still large, but not insurmountable. 

If McLaren continues to implode and Red Bull maintains this form, there could still be an exciting title fight.

F1 News Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
713
2
Ferrari
356
3
Mercedes
353
4
Red Bull Racing
346
5
Williams
111
6
Racing Bulls
72
7
Aston Martin
69
8
Haas F1
62
9
Sauber
60
10
Alpine F1
20
Show full world champion standings

Test calendar

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
14 - Mar 16
Australia Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 3,345
  • Podiums 123
  • Grand Prix 229
  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Show full profile
show sidebar