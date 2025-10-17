user icon
icon

Norris gets reprimand but Papaya war at McLaren continues to rage

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Norris gets reprimand but Papaya war at McLaren continues to rage
  • Published on 17 Oct 2025 13:42
  • comments 0
  • By: Bob Plaizier

The champagne of the constructors' championship has barely dried and the atmosphere at McLaren has already turned again. Lando Norris has taken internal responsibility for the clash with Oscar Piastri in Singapore, but behind the scenes the damage is greater. The Papaya Rules are definitively broken and Austin becomes a psychological minefield. 

Andrea Stella confirms: there are consequences for Norris 

As Formula 1 lands in Austin, Texas, McLaren is trying to keep the lid on a boiling pot. Team boss Andrea Stella has confirmed that there are "consequences" for Lando Norris after his aggressive overtaking move on teammate Oscar Piastri in Singapore. 

More about McLaren Norris Praised for His Character: "That’s Actually a Superpower"

Norris Praised for His Character: "That’s Actually a Superpower"

Oct 31
 The Champion’s Mindset: What Sets Verstappen Apart from Norris and Piastri

The Champion’s Mindset: What Sets Verstappen Apart from Norris and Piastri

Oct 30

Norris himself admits he has been "held accountable" and that the action "should not have happened". But this carefully orchestrated mea culpa cannot hide the deeper reality: the trust breach is complete. 

The Brit had to take internal responsibility for his driving behavior. A rare step within a team that normally maintains the façade of unity. 

Papaya Rules come back as boomerang 

This article dives deeper than the official statements. McLaren's attempt to create absolute fairness through the "Papaya Rules" is now coming back as a boomerang. 

Piastri, who was still forced to give up his position in Monza, felt let down in Singapore when the team refused to intervene. His icy silence and the measured response "this is not how we want to race each other" speaks volumes.

How Papaya Rules failed: 

● Intended to guarantee fairness 

● Created expectation of consistent intervention 

● Monza: Piastri had to give up position 

● Singapore: no intervention when Piastri needed it 

● Inconsistency undermines trust 

● System only works if both sides treated fairly 

The Australian driver feels unfairly treated. The rules that disadvantaged him in Monza were suddenly not applied when he needed them. 

 Piastri's icy reaction telling 

Piastri's reaction after Singapore was icy. "This is not how we want to race each other," he said briefly. The usually calm Australian showed his frustration. 

That short statement says more than long declarations. It's a clear message to the team: this is not acceptable. The friendship between the two drivers seems definitively over. 

 Experts: dynamics irreversibly changed 

The analysis from experts underscores the seriousness of the situation. The dynamics have irreversibly changed from a friendly rivalry to a hard, irreconcilable title fight. 

Now that the constructors' championship is secured, there's no team interest that supersedes personal ambitions. Both drivers are now fighting purely for their own glory. 

What experts say: 

● Friendly rivalry definitively over 

● No common goal anymore 

● Every action now taken personally 

● Psychological damage cannot be repaired 

● Austin becomes crucial test for team dynamics 

● Stella's position increasingly difficult 

F1 News Lando Norris McLaren

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
713
2
Ferrari
356
3
Mercedes
353
4
Red Bull Racing
346
5
Williams
111
6
Racing Bulls
72
7
Aston Martin
69
8
Haas F1
62
9
Sauber
60
10
Alpine F1
20
Show full world champion standings

Test calendar

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
14 - Mar 16
Australia Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Driver profile

GB Lando Norris 4
Lando Norris
  • Team McLaren
  • Points 1,364
  • Podiums 42
  • Grand Prix 148
  • Country GB
  • Date of b. Nov 13 1999 (25)
  • Place of b. Glastonbury, GB
  • Weight 64 kg
  • Length 1.7 m
Show full profile

Team profile

McLaren
McLaren
Show full profile
show sidebar