Hamilton Criticises His Own Season with Ferrari: “We Haven’t Made the Most of Our Opportunities”

After 18 rounds of the 2025 Formula 1 season, Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari are still searching for their first podium finish together. The seven-time world champion admits that the partnership has yet to click — and he knows exactly where the team needs to improve.

A slow start to life in red

Hamilton’s arrival at Maranello last winter was one of the biggest stories in Formula 1. Brought in to replace Carlos Sainz, the Brit was hailed as Ferrari’s long-awaited saviour — the man who could finally deliver a world title to the Scuderia after more than 15 years of waiting. But so far, the fairytale hasn’t materialised.

While teammate Charles Leclerc has managed to reach the podium, Hamilton’s best result remains his Sprint Race victory in China. Beyond that, the season has been a series of near-misses and frustrations for the former Mercedes driver.

“We haven’t capitalised on our chances”

Speaking ahead of the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Hamilton acknowledged that Ferrari still has a lot of work to do to extract consistent performance from the car. “In the last few races, there were some golden moments in the weekend that we didn’t capitalise on,” he admitted during the press conference. “We need to take what works and keep building on our relationships and communication.”

Hamilton also paid tribute to the people behind the scenes at Maranello. “Everyone at the factory truly deserves a strong result,” he said. “That’s our only focus now — to deliver something they can be proud of.”

Looking to the future

With six races remaining, Ferrari’s chances of salvaging a major result this season appear slim. McLaren continues to dominate, while Red Bull and Mercedes have both found renewed pace — highlighted by wins for Max Verstappen in Monza and Baku, and George Russell in Singapore.

For Ferrari, the attention has already begun shifting toward 2026, when sweeping regulation changes will reset the playing field. “My job is to focus on the goals we’ve set — that’s next year’s car,” Hamilton said.

Searching for momentum

The British driver remains optimistic, but the reality is that Ferrari’s first season with Hamilton has been one of growing pains rather than glory. Still, if the Scuderia can learn from its missed opportunities, the upcoming regulation changes could give them — and Hamilton — a long-awaited fresh start.