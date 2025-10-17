user icon
Hamilton Criticises His Own Season with Ferrari: “We Haven’t Made the Most of Our Opportunities”

Hamilton Criticises His Own Season with Ferrari: “We Haven’t Made the Most of Our Opportunities”
  • Published on 17 Oct 2025 11:40
  • By: Bob Plaizier

After 18 rounds of the 2025 Formula 1 season, Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari are still searching for their first podium finish together. The seven-time world champion admits that the partnership has yet to click — and he knows exactly where the team needs to improve. 

A slow start to life in red 

Hamilton’s arrival at Maranello last winter was one of the biggest stories in Formula 1. Brought in to replace Carlos Sainz, the Brit was hailed as Ferrari’s long-awaited saviour — the man who could finally deliver a world title to the Scuderia after more than 15 years of waiting. But so far, the fairytale hasn’t materialised. 

While teammate Charles Leclerc has managed to reach the podium, Hamilton’s best result remains his Sprint Race victory in China. Beyond that, the season has been a series of near-misses and frustrations for the former Mercedes driver. 

“We haven’t capitalised on our chances” 

Speaking ahead of the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Hamilton acknowledged that Ferrari still has a lot of work to do to extract consistent performance from the car. “In the last few races, there were some golden moments in the weekend that we didn’t capitalise on,” he admitted during the press conference. “We need to take what works and keep building on our relationships and communication.” 

Hamilton also paid tribute to the people behind the scenes at Maranello. “Everyone at the factory truly deserves a strong result,” he said. “That’s our only focus now — to deliver something they can be proud of.” 

Looking to the future 

With six races remaining, Ferrari’s chances of salvaging a major result this season appear slim. McLaren continues to dominate, while Red Bull and Mercedes have both found renewed pace — highlighted by wins for Max Verstappen in Monza and Baku, and George Russell in Singapore. 

For Ferrari, the attention has already begun shifting toward 2026, when sweeping regulation changes will reset the playing field. “My job is to focus on the goals we’ve set — that’s next year’s car,” Hamilton said. 

Searching for momentum 

The British driver remains optimistic, but the reality is that Ferrari’s first season with Hamilton has been one of growing pains rather than glory. Still, if the Scuderia can learn from its missed opportunities, the upcoming regulation changes could give them — and Hamilton — a long-awaited fresh start.

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
713
2
Ferrari
356
3
Mercedes
353
4
Red Bull Racing
346
5
Williams
111
6
Racing Bulls
72
7
Aston Martin
69
8
Haas F1
62
9
Sauber
60
10
Alpine F1
20
Show full world champion standings

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

