Verstappen Proud of Father Jos: “He’d Make a Great Team Principal”

As the Formula 1 title fight intensifies in Austin, Max Verstappen is keeping his focus away from championship pressure. The Red Bull star is instead reflecting on something more personal — the man who shaped his career: his father, Jos Verstappen.

“He made me who I am”

This weekend’s United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas could prove pivotal in the title race, with a Sprint on the schedule and plenty of points up for grabs. Verstappen will once again take the fight to Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, hoping to close the gap to the

More about Jos Verstappen Jos Verstappen Finishes Second in Swiss Rally After Strong Weekend Performance

McLarens. Yet when asked about his mindset ahead of the race, Verstappen chose to highlight his gratitude rather than his goals.

Speaking to De Telegraaf, the four-time world champion praised his father’s influence. “I’ve experienced so many incredible moments with my dad, ever since I started racing,” Verstappen said. “I always found it impressive how good he was as a driver, but also how he could set up my karts afterward. It’s hard to describe, but he made me into the person I am today.”

“He’d be a great team boss”

Verstappen also believes his father could excel in a leadership role within Formula 1 — even if Jos himself might not be interested. “I think he’d make a really good team principal,” Max said with a smile. “He probably wouldn’t want to do it, but he has so much knowledge. We still discuss everything during a race weekend — not just F1, but also GT cars. My dad helps me with so many things. He’s given me so much experience and sacrificed so much for my career. I’ve never seen anyone so dedicated to giving their child the best possible chance. He always gave 110 percent.”

A father’s legacy

For Verstappen, success has never been just about trophies. His journey has been a shared one — a story of relentless work, guidance, and trust between father and son. And as the world champion continues his pursuit of greatness, it’s clear that the foundation of his success was built long before Red Bull and Formula 1 — it was built in the quiet hours at the kart track, alongside Jos.