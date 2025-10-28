Jos Verstappen Finishes Second in Swiss Rally After Strong Weekend Performance

Jos Verstappen continues to make his mark in the world of rallying. The former Formula 1 driver finished second overall in the Rallye International du Valais in Switzerland, competing alongside his regular co-driver Renaud Jamoul in a Citroën C3 Rally2. The pair represented Sarrazin Motorsport and completed thirteen challenging stages through the Swiss Alps.

Battling Hirschi All Weekend

Despite a strong performance, Verstappen narrowly missed out on victory, finishing 21.5 seconds behind local hero Jonathan Hirschi, who dominated the event from start to finish. Verstappen held second place throughout Friday’s seven opening stages, ending the day 14.1 seconds adrift of Hirschi.

On Saturday, the competition intensified as Verstappen faced six more stages split across three routes — Les Cols (29.22 km), Val de Bagnes (8.88 km), and Pays du St. Bernard (9.8 km) — each tackled twice. In the first runs, Verstappen placed P3, P2, and P2, before repeating similar results in the second loop with P2, P3, and P2 finishes. Although consistent and quick, the Dutchman couldn’t close the gap to the Swiss leader. Hirschi eventually sealed the win, with Verstappen solidly in second and Jonathan Michellod over a minute further back in third.

Verstappen’s Ongoing Rally Journey

Since retiring from Formula 1, Jos Verstappen has explored a wide range of motorsport disciplines. After stints in the A1 Grand Prix (2005) and the Le Mans Series (2008–2009), including appearances at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, he transitioned into rallying. Competing

since 2025 in the European Rally Championship, Verstappen continues to build his rally career with Jamoul as his trusted co-driver.

While he has yet to claim a victory in the ERC, Verstappen’s runner-up finish in Switzerland highlights his progress and competitiveness. For a driver once known for his raw aggression in F1, his precision and consistency on gravel and tarmac show just how far his motorsport journey has evolved.