Hamilton Not Keen on Horner Joining Ferrari: “It’s a Distraction”
  • Published on 17 Oct 2025 08:37
  • comments 0
  • By: Bob Plaizier

Christian Horner continues to be one of the most talked-about figures in Formula 1. After being linked with Alpine, Aston Martin, and Haas earlier this year, reports emerged this week that the Red Bull team principal had even held informal talks with Ferrari. But one man isn’t exactly enthusiastic about that idea — Lewis Hamilton

Rumors stir in Maranello 

It’s been anything but calm at Ferrari lately. The team is still chasing its first win of the season, while both Charles Leclerc and Hamilton have shown signs of frustration. Italian media also reported that Ferrari president John Elkann had spoken with Horner about a possible move — speculation that was quickly downplayed but not entirely dismissed. 

When asked about the rumors during Thursday’s press conference ahead of the United States Grand Prix, Hamilton made it clear he wasn’t interested in discussing the possibility. When asked if he would welcome his fellow Brit at Ferrari, his response was short and sharp: “No.” 

“I don’t know where those rumors come from,” he added. “So I can’t really say much about it.” 

“It’s a distraction” 

Hamilton emphasized that the talk surrounding Horner’s future is unnecessary noise at a time when Ferrari needs focus. The seven-time world champion maintains a close working relationship with current team principal Frédéric Vasseur, who personally convinced him to leave Mercedes for Maranello. 

“It’s distracting for the team,” Hamilton said. “Fred just signed a new contract. He and I, and everyone at Ferrari, are working hard toward the future. These things don’t help. Everyone in Maranello is putting in the effort and staying focused.” 

Eyes on 2026 

Ferrari and Hamilton are already looking ahead to the 2026 regulation changes, hoping a fresh technical era will give the Scuderia a chance to return to the front. “My focus is on the goals we’ve set — and that’s the car for next year,” Hamilton said. 

So far, however, the partnership hasn’t yielded the results many had hoped for. Unlike Leclerc, Hamilton has yet to score a podium in red, and the British star admits that patience

is being tested. Still, if Ferrari’s long-term project comes together as planned, the last thing he wants is another power shift in the middle of it. 

A delicate balance 

For now, Ferrari’s challenge lies in stability — not speculation. Hamilton’s comments make one thing clear: he believes success won’t come from reshuffling leadership, but from commitment to the current plan. And with 2026 looming, there’s no room for distractions in Maranello. 

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
713
2
Ferrari
356
3
Mercedes
353
4
Red Bull Racing
346
5
Williams
111
6
Racing Bulls
72
7
Aston Martin
69
8
Haas F1
62
9
Sauber
60
10
Alpine F1
20
Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

