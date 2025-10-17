Hamilton Not Keen on Horner Joining Ferrari: “It’s a Distraction”

Christian Horner continues to be one of the most talked-about figures in Formula 1. After being linked with Alpine, Aston Martin, and Haas earlier this year, reports emerged this week that the Red Bull team principal had even held informal talks with Ferrari. But one man isn’t exactly enthusiastic about that idea — Lewis Hamilton.

Rumors stir in Maranello

It’s been anything but calm at Ferrari lately. The team is still chasing its first win of the season, while both Charles Leclerc and Hamilton have shown signs of frustration. Italian media also reported that Ferrari president John Elkann had spoken with Horner about a possible move — speculation that was quickly downplayed but not entirely dismissed.

When asked about the rumors during Thursday’s press conference ahead of the United States Grand Prix, Hamilton made it clear he wasn’t interested in discussing the possibility. When asked if he would welcome his fellow Brit at Ferrari, his response was short and sharp: “No.”

“I don’t know where those rumors come from,” he added. “So I can’t really say much about it.”

“It’s a distraction”

Hamilton emphasized that the talk surrounding Horner’s future is unnecessary noise at a time when Ferrari needs focus. The seven-time world champion maintains a close working relationship with current team principal Frédéric Vasseur, who personally convinced him to leave Mercedes for Maranello.

“It’s distracting for the team,” Hamilton said. “Fred just signed a new contract. He and I, and everyone at Ferrari, are working hard toward the future. These things don’t help. Everyone in Maranello is putting in the effort and staying focused.”

Eyes on 2026

Ferrari and Hamilton are already looking ahead to the 2026 regulation changes, hoping a fresh technical era will give the Scuderia a chance to return to the front. “My focus is on the goals we’ve set — and that’s the car for next year,” Hamilton said.

So far, however, the partnership hasn’t yielded the results many had hoped for. Unlike Leclerc, Hamilton has yet to score a podium in red, and the British star admits that patience

is being tested. Still, if Ferrari’s long-term project comes together as planned, the last thing he wants is another power shift in the middle of it.

A delicate balance

For now, Ferrari’s challenge lies in stability — not speculation. Hamilton’s comments make one thing clear: he believes success won’t come from reshuffling leadership, but from commitment to the current plan. And with 2026 looming, there’s no room for distractions in Maranello.