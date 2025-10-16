Renewed Belief in Verstappen’s Title Bid: “It’s Incredible!”

Max Verstappen has fought his way back into the Formula 1 title race, and belief in a fifth world championship is growing by the day. Fans, pundits, and former drivers alike are beginning to sense that the Dutchman is once again within striking distance. Among them is Ralf Schumacher, who, together with Timo Glock, discussed Verstappen’s chances on the Backstage Boxengasse podcast for Sky Deutschland.

A remarkable run of form

Verstappen’s recent performances have reignited the title fight. Over the past four races, he has taken two victories and finished second twice, closing the gap to the McLaren duo of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris. Glock believes Verstappen’s determination will make him a constant threat as the season heads into its final stretch.

“He’ll do everything he can to repeat what he’s shown in the past few races,” Glock said. “Red Bull is once again giving him a car that allows him to perform at his absolute best. He won’t leave a single opportunity on the table. I know Max — he’ll try everything.”

“You can never write Verstappen off”

Schumacher echoed that sentiment, praising Verstappen’s relentlessness and composure. “You can never write Max off,” he said. “And of course, he’ll be smiling when he sees both McLaren drivers behind him. Norris has already had one DNF this season because of a technical issue, and with the season winding down, that could happen to Max too. Anything’s possible.”

Hope restored

Still, Schumacher is confident that Verstappen’s momentum will continue. “We have to remember that Singapore — probably the worst track for Red Bull — turned out really well for them. What Max did there was unbelievable. That’s why I believe in him again,” he said.

Looking ahead to Austin, Schumacher sees reason for optimism. “They have a real chance in Texas. The car keeps getting better and closer to what Max wants from it. Meanwhile, things aren’t running smoothly at McLaren. The tension between the drivers and the situation involving Zak Brown and Alex Palou are creating unrest, and that doesn’t help anyone.”

A title fight reignited

As Red Bull’s form returns and Verstappen’s confidence grows, belief is spreading through the paddock that the reigning champion might just pull off another late-season comeback. For Schumacher and Glock, one thing is clear: when Verstappen finds his rhythm, there’s no such thing as impossible.