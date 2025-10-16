user icon
"Ruthless Verstappen a Serious Threat to McLaren"
  Published on 16 Oct 2025 08:37
  By: Bob Plaizier

Max Verstappen heads to Austin this weekend with his sights set firmly on the two McLaren drivers ahead of him, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. The Dutchman may downplay his title chances, but many in the paddock — including former F1 driver Jolyon Palmer — believe he remains a serious threat. 

Red Bull reborn 

For much of the season, Verstappen’s hopes of a fifth world title seemed to have faded. The Red Bull struggled for pace, and McLaren appeared unstoppable. But since the summer break, the balance of power has shifted. Verstappen has taken two victories and finished runner-up in the other two races, while McLaren’s drivers have suffered from reliability issues and costly mistakes. 

Speaking on the F1 Nation Podcast, Palmer said he’s convinced Verstappen will continue to pressure the McLarens. “I think Max will remain a threat,” he said. “Just look at how Red Bull has improved over the last few races. Don’t forget Silverstone either — it’s quite similar in character to Austin. There are more slow corners in Austin, but Max was on pole at Silverstone with the trimmed-out Red Bull.” 

The ruthless edge 

Palmer praised both Verstappen’s form and Red Bull’s development curve, warning that neither should be underestimated. “We have to assume that Max and Red Bull will be right up there in the coming races,” he explained. “Because it’s Max — you can never rule him out. He knows how to link the weekends together. His qualifying laps are relentless. The margins are tiny, yet he finds them every single time. That’s what makes him so ruthless.” 

Can he really win the title? 

Despite Verstappen’s resurgence, Palmer remains cautious about the bigger picture. “It’s still hard to imagine him actually pulling it off,” he admitted. “If something goes wrong for Max in even one of the six remaining races, it’s over. And I just can’t see him dominating every single weekend from here.” 

A quiet threat 

Even so, Palmer and many others agree that Verstappen’s relentless precision makes him impossible to dismiss. Red Bull may have started the season on the back foot, but with the Dutchman in this kind of form, McLaren’s lead no longer feels safe. In a season that has

already defied expectations, Verstappen’s quiet, methodical comeback might yet become the story of the year.

 

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
713
2
Ferrari
356
3
Mercedes
353
4
Red Bull Racing
346
5
Williams
111
6
Racing Bulls
72
7
Aston Martin
69
8
Haas F1
62
9
Sauber
60
10
Alpine F1
20
Show full world champion standings

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

show sidebar