Weather Forecast for the U.S. Grand Prix: Will Verstappen Face Rain in Austin?
  • Published on 14 Oct 2025 10:39
  • comments 0
  • By: Bob Plaizier

The Formula 1 paddock heads to the United States this weekend for the Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas. Max Verstappen will be hoping to close the gap to Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris in the drivers’ championship, and with a Sprint weekend on the schedule, there are plenty of points up for grabs. But could the weather play a role in the outcome? 

A busy weekend ahead 

The Austin weekend will be packed with action. Because it’s a Sprint format event, teams and drivers will have only one practice session before jumping straight into qualifying and race sessions. For Verstappen and Red Bull Racing — who have won two of the last three Grands Prix — it’s the perfect opportunity to pile pressure on McLaren. However, changeable weather could add an extra layer of unpredictability. 

Rain on the horizon? 

According to Weather.com, there’s a realistic chance of rain during the U.S. Grand Prix weekend. The forecast currently predicts a 44% chance of precipitation on Friday and 39% on Saturday, meaning both the Sprint Shootout and Sprint Race could take place on a damp track. Sunday’s outlook is more favorable, with only a 24% chance of rain expected during the main race — suggesting that conditions should be mostly dry when the lights go out. 

If it does rain, it would be the first wet U.S. Grand Prix in a decade. The last time F1 faced rain in Austin was in 2015, when the race began on a soaked circuit. Drivers started on intermediate tires, and Lewis Hamilton went on to win, clinching his third world championship that day. 

Verstappen’s renewed optimism 

For Verstappen, confidence is building again. Before the summer break, the Dutchman had all but written off his title hopes for 2025, admitting he didn’t expect to win another race. But after his victories in Monza and Baku, the Red Bull driver has rekindled his championship ambitions and now dares to dream of a fifth world title.

Meanwhile, tension is rising within McLaren. After the Singapore Grand Prix, Oscar Piastri appeared frustrated following a close call with teammate Lando Norris. As the intra-team rivalry heats up, any change in weather could prove decisive — potentially giving Verstappen the opening he needs to strike back. 

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
713
2
Ferrari
356
3
Mercedes
353
4
Red Bull Racing
346
5
Williams
111
6
Racing Bulls
72
7
Aston Martin
69
8
Haas F1
62
9
Sauber
60
10
Alpine F1
20
Show full world champion standings

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

