Little Sympathy for Hamilton at Ferrari: “With His F***ing Hundred Million!”

Lewis Hamilton’s debut season with Ferrari has turned into a nightmare. The seven-time Formula 1 world champion, who made the high-profile switch from Mercedes to the Scuderia at the start of 2024, has yet to step onto the podium in his new colors. While many within the F1 paddock have expressed sympathy for the Briton’s struggles, Dutch commentator Jack Plooij has made it clear he feels none.

Hamilton’s move to Ferrari was one of the biggest shocks in modern Formula 1. The Brit left behind over a decade of history with Mercedes, a team that helped him win six of his seven world titles, to chase one final challenge with Ferrari — a brand steeped in prestige but starved of recent success. His arrival in Maranello was celebrated with fanfare, but ten months later, the dream has soured.

The Ferrari SF-24 has struggled to match the pace of McLaren and, at times, Red Bull and Mercedes. Hamilton’s only highlight so far remains his sprint race victory in China earlier this season — a brief moment of glory in an otherwise frustrating campaign.

“With His F***ing Hundred Million!”

Speaking on Ziggo Sport’s Race Café, Jack Plooij tore into the idea that Hamilton deserves sympathy. “We don’t need to feel sorry for Lewis Hamilton,” he said bluntly. “He’s earning a hundred f***ing million euros! Crying about it while making that kind of money? Please.”

The Dutch pundit added that Hamilton knew exactly what he was signing up for. “Come on, the guy’s getting a hundred million to drive there. He knew the risks,” Plooij continued, pointing to Ferrari’s ongoing strategy errors and internal communication issues.

Turbulence at Maranello

What once promised to be a historic partnership is now mired in frustration. Plooij recalled that Ferrari looked strong during winter testing in Bahrain, raising hopes of a resurgence. “It looked good back then — expectations were high. But it just hasn’t worked out.”

The problems extend beyond performance. Reports suggest growing unrest within the team, with both Hamilton and Charles Leclerc reportedly voicing concerns. Leclerc’s entourage is even rumored to have sounded out other teams.

Ferrari will have a chance to respond this weekend at the United States Grand Prix in Austin — a race that could determine whether Hamilton’s first season in red ends in redemption or further disappointment.