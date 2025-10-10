Verstappen's P2 masked major Red Bull problems

A second place on a circuit that Red Bull historically doesn't suit seems like strong damage limitation. But the reality behind Max Verstappen's P2 in Singapore is more complex and more worrying for the team. Behind the Dutchman's masterful defense lay a battle with his own car.

Invisible struggle

While the world watched the fight for the lead, Max Verstappen fought another, invisible battle. His race wasn't an attack on George Russell, but a survival mission.

For 62 laps he complained about an unpredictable car. Problems with up and downshifting were particularly significant. "It made it very difficult to enter the corners," said a frustrated Verstappen after the race.

Talent compensated for car deficiency

This wasn't a driver dancing with his machine. This was a driver taming his machine. The result wasn't thanks to the perfection of the RB21, but to Verstappen's extraordinary talent.

He had to defend a suboptimal car against a faster Lando Norris. Who lurked in his mirrors the entire race. That Verstappen maintained this throughout the race is admirable, but worrying for Red Bull.

Technical director self-critical

The most revealing confession didn't come from the cockpit, but from the pit wall. Technical director Pierre Waché was remarkably self-critical. "I'm a bit disappointed in what we did," he admitted.

"Maybe we missed an opportunity," Waché continued. His analysis was ruthless: "We were perhaps not aggressive enough with the setup to extract the most potential from the car."

Rare and telling statement

This is a rare and telling statement in Formula 1. It points to an operational shortcoming. The team didn't dare push the boundaries of the setup.

Possibly out of fear of completely missing the car's 'sweet spot'. The failed gamble to start on soft tires was another symptom. A team looking for a quick fix instead of trusting the pure speed of their package.

Red Bull shows reluctance

The conclusion is painful but clear: Verstappen's second place was a miracle. A result that masked Red Bull's operational vulnerability.

While competitors like Mercedes take bold steps, Red Bull shows signs of reluctance. In a season where margins are razor-thin, the inability to consistently extract 100% from the car is a strategic Achilles heel.

That Achilles heel could endanger title ambitions. Verstappen can't keep performing miracles every race.