Leclerc extends Ferrari contract to the end of 2024

  • Published on 23 Dec 2019 11:42
  • comments 2
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Charles Leclerc will remain at Ferrari until at least the end of the 2024 season after signing a contract extension. 

Leclerc joined the Scuderia outfit for the 2019 campaign, having spent his 2018 rookie season at Sauber. Leclerc has part of the Ferrari Drivers' Academy since 2016. 

During his first year at the Scuderia outfit, the Monegasque driver picked up seven pole positions, two race wins and ten podium finishes. 

“I am very happy to be staying on with Scuderia Ferrari," Leclerc said. "This past season, driving for the most illustrious team in Formula 1 has been a dream year for me.

"I cannot wait to enjoy an even deeper relationship with the team after what has been an intense and exciting 2019. I’m keen to see what the future holds and I can’t wait to get going again next season.”

Ferrari endured a difficult 2019 campaign, as it was unable to challenge Mercedes consistently throughout the year. 

However, following the end of the summer break, it recaptured some form and took three straight victories -including its home race in Italy, where Leclerc came out on top.

Team principal Mattia Binotto added: “With each passing race this year, our wish to extend our contract with Charles became ever more self-evident and the decision means he will now be with us for the next five seasons.

"It demonstrates that Charles and the Scuderia have a firm future together. Charles has been part of our family since 2016 and we are more than proud of the results we are achieving with our Academy.

"We are therefore very pleased to be able to announce that he will be with us for many years to come and I’m sure that together, we will write many new pages in the history of the Prancing Horse.”

Trending news

Replies (2)

Login to reply
  • mcbhargav

    Posts: 1,117

    2 wins, 10 podiums, 7 poles in third best package, and he is ranked 7th (( facepalm )). He must have been rewarded handsomely for his contract ( must be atleast comparable to Verstappen's 10+ mil ).

    • + 0
    • Dec 23 2019 - 16:38
  • Pistonhead

    Posts: 232

    Fantastic news for both Ferrari and LEC, I think we have known this for some time, 2020 will be Sebs last year at the prancing horse and next year's silly season I think has effectively now started. Hamilton to Ferrari, Vettel to Red Bull, Max to Mercedes.

    • + 0
    • Dec 24 2019 - 07:50

