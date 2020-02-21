user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
DAS to be banned for 2021 F1 season

DAS to be banned for 2021 F1 season

  • Published on 21 Feb 2020 13:35
  • comments 14
  • By: Fergal Walsh

The Dual-Axis Steering system that has been unveiled by Mercedes at winter testing in Barcelona will be outlawed in 2021.

The concept involves a change of the W11's toe angle following fore and aft movements on the steering wheel, which was first spotted on the second day of running in Barcelona.

Mercedes has been in discussions with F1's governing body the FIA over its legality and affirms that it has no concerns of it being ruled illegal this year.

MOREMercedes steering movements cause interest in Barcelona

However, that is set to change in 2021 following new wording in the technical regulations.

Article 10.5 of F1's 2021 technical regulations states: "The re-alignment of the steered wheels, as defined by the position of the inboard attachment of the relevant suspensions members that remain a fixed distance from each other, must be uniquely defined by a monotonic function of the rotational position of a single steering wheel."

Teams are currently monitoring the system, with the idea of either copying it or contesting its legality to the FIA.

F1 is keen to stamp out any regulation loopholes for 2021, as a new car concept with different technical regulations will be introduced.

A team has been formed to analyse the rules and approach them from the engineering side to ensure that no team can find hidden advantages and gain dramatically over its rivals with a unique concept.

Mercedes is going in search of a seventh consecutive drivers' and constructors' championship this year, as it remains undefeated in the turbo-hybrid era. 

F1 News Mercedes
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (14)

Login to reply
  • f1dave

    Posts: 729

    Of course it will be banned, F1 is determined "to ensure that no team can find hidden advantages and gain dramatically over its rivals with a unique concept."
    This attitude is contrary to what F1 was designed to be. So much for being "the pinnacle of motorsport.

    • + 0
    • Feb 21 2020 - 15:21
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,900

      There are cases where bans were apt. The oil burning is one such example. This, the FRIC and similar feats? I'd much rather they'd limit the efficiency instead of a complete ban.

      • + 0
      • Feb 21 2020 - 18:03
    • Snooky

      Posts: 6

      I understand is that it’s being banned to stop a team like Mercedes being dominant yet again, they clearly feel the benefits will be huge using this system and don’t want them running away with it refining the system.. That being the case, what I don’t understand is why stop it next year not this year to prevent yet another Merc domination? My guess is they don’t want to look stupid for letting it get this far given reports they’ve known for a long time and let it continue and allowed Merc to spend time and money on it, otherwise they’d just ban it now before teams start spending to develop their own version of it

      • + 0
      • Feb 21 2020 - 23:01
  • ajpennypacker

    Posts: 2,197

    Well, I expect massive outrage about this and comparisons to the oil burning situation a couple of years ago. Even though I think it's clearly demonstrated that leading teams are ALWAYS in similar situations, always. Being at the top means pushing the envelope. Active suspension in the early 90 from Williams , traction control of mid 90s Benneton, Ferrari's slightly bigger wings in 99, blown diffusers, double diffusers, Fduct, whatever Ferrari was doing to their engine most of last year, and now DAS. Some were deemed illegal, some weren't. In some cases the championship was ruined because of them (think 1993 Williams or Benneton's illegal car in 94) and in others it made lite difference. Hopefully the DAS isn't that big in terms of performance.

    • + 0
    • Feb 21 2020 - 15:43
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,900

      It won't be a matter of raw pace as much as endurance. As for the efficiency: It depends on a few factors, and it'll be more useful on some tracks than others, but it could potentially be a massive tyre saver. It just goes to show just how ahead Merc' could very well be the best team ever, in an era where we have a team like RB. But while I kinda moaned when they introduced this thing, I had hoped for a more instant 2020 effect from the FIA, but I'd hoped they wouldn't ban it, just regulate it. Just like I thought the FRIC ban was a mistake. But it's far easier to let them have their toy and ban it later, I guess.

      • + 0
      • Feb 21 2020 - 16:16
    • RogerF1

      Posts: 434

      No doubt the better money’d teams have engineers piling into the concepts and simulations now but unless it comes to a flat out meaningful advantage they may just hold back on physical changes until after the first couple of races. Surely this gizmo is only of significant enough potential on circuits with ‘airport style runways’ for main straights?

      • + 0
      • Feb 21 2020 - 17:07
    • siggy74

      Posts: 108

      If it saves on tire wear, and extends the life. then could have a serious effect on how many stops ;p

      But will the Prancing Horse, still have a straight line advantage.

      Changing rules for 2021, MMM now could Merc make this an auto thing that moves when the steering is rotated ;p

      • + 0
      • Feb 21 2020 - 20:19
  • f1ski

    Posts: 585

    Why not make F-1 a spec series then . Make rules that limit all equally and reward advantage. The oil burning to me was not to allow for an additional fuel source but to allow teams to get closer to stoichiometric fuel/air ratios and preserve reliablity. It increased power output and efficiency leading to faster lap times. If F-1 would return to refueling it could create a balance of performance by giving teams that aren’t doing as well more fuel and fuel flow to compensate for overall development. This increase in HP is cheap and this would create a more balanced field.

    • + 0
    • Feb 21 2020 - 21:24
    • ajpennypacker

      Posts: 2,197

      I too think that refueling would really mix things up. It would be another variable that can add randomness to results when combined with factors like weather and safety cars. Unfortunately, there seems to be no appetite for refueling even among fans

      • + 0
      • Feb 22 2020 - 04:55
  • TheDentist

    Posts: 14

    FIA killing innovation in the sport! I guess it won’t be the pinnacle of motorsport for much longer! Why keep banning new innovation?!

    • + 1
    • Feb 21 2020 - 22:38
  • Mansell

    Posts: 94

    My thoughts on it.

    DAS is a grey area in the rules,

    If its gonna be banned for next season and to save extra cost it should outlawed now.

    • + 0
    • Feb 22 2020 - 03:59
    • ajpennypacker

      Posts: 2,197

      If it was illegal they would have to enforce the rules now and ban it. Evidently, it's not illegal so they will change the rules for 2021 to be able to disallow it

      • + 1
      • Feb 22 2020 - 04:56
  • DGuzmanG

    Posts: 14

    Hello everyone!! CHILL for a bit. The DAS system was already forbidden for 2021 before Mercedes revealed it this week.

    NEWS just broke and misinformation is everywhere.

    This year's the regs say there can't be no active suspension items... But mentions nothing about direction. (Which is why it's legal)

    But 2021 years already had rules to very strictly limit suspension and direction and hence this system is not compliant to 2021 rules.

    IT IS NOT THAT THE FIA reacted once they saw the system. (Remember that according to James Allison, they have talked with the FIA about this system for quite some time).

    • + 0
    • Feb 22 2020 - 15:25
    • TheDentist

      Posts: 14

      FIA have known about the system for a long time as Mercedes have been discussing it with them, so they put it in the rules for 2021 knowing what Mercedes were upto...thus banning innovation.

      • + 0
      • Feb 23 2020 - 02:10

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

AU Grand Prix of Australia

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    02:00 - 03:30

    Free practice 3

    04:00 - 05:00

    Race

    06:10 - 08:10

  • Free practice 2

    06:00 - 07:30

    Qualifying

    07:00 - 08:00

    Fastest lap

     

AU Grand Prix of Australia

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    02:00 - 03:30

    Free practice 2

    06:00 - 07:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    04:00 - 05:00

    Qualifying

    07:00 - 08:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    06:10 - 08:10

    Fastest lap

    06:10 - 08:10

Give your opinion!

Do you think countries hit by the coronavirus should cancel their 2020 F1 race?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Team profile

Mercedes
Mercedes
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar