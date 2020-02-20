user icon
Mercedes: No legality concerns over new 'DAS' steering system

Mercedes: No legality concerns over new 'DAS' steering system

  • Published on 20 Feb 2020 14:16
  • comments 6
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Mercedes is not worried about the new steering movement system that it has introduced on the W11 at pre-season testing.

It was spotted for the first time on Thursday morning, with the toe adjusting as the driver pulls and pushes on the steering wheel.

The system caused widespread interest in the paddock over speculation on what it does - a topic that Mercedes is remaining tight-lipped on.

The new concept has been named 'DAS', which stands for Dual Axis Steering. Early suggestions state that it retains tyre temperature along the straight.

"We would shed a great deal of more light than what you see on the TV, but we have a system in the cars, a novel idea," Allison said.

"We've got a name for it, it's called DAS. It just introduces an extra dimension to the steering and the driver that we hope will be useful during the year. 

"Precisely how we use it and why we use it, that's something that we will keep to ourselves.

When asked if he was worried about the legality of the system, Allison replied: "Not really. 

"This isn't news to the FIA. It’s something we have been talking to them about for some time. The rules are pretty clear about what’s permitted on steering systems. We're confident that it matches all of those requirements.”

Hamilton pleased with Mercedes' innovative direction 

Hamilton clocked 106 laps at the wheel of the W11 on Thursday morning, before handing over to teammate Valtteri Bottas for the afternoon.

The six-time world champion remained cautious over his comments on the DAS system but is happy with how Mercedes continues to innovate. 

"I've only had one morning with it so I don't really have a lot to talk about with it. We're trying to understand it. Safety-wise, there was no problems today. The FIA are okay with the projects.

"For me, it's encouraging that the team is innovating and staying ahead of the game. THat's down to the great minds we have working at this team."

F1 News James Allison Mercedes
Replies (6)

  • Mansell

    Posts: 94

    It is illegal though according to the rules

    • + 0
    • Feb 20 2020 - 15:53
    • F1todayfan101

      Posts: 102

      IDK, you'd think that they're able to read those rules and clarify it in advance with FIA. A project like that must have been in development for 6+months, doubt they'll commit to it if they aren't sure it can be used....

      • + 0
      • Feb 20 2020 - 16:19
  • Mansell

    Posts: 94

    10.2 Suspension geometry :
    10.2.1 With the steering wheel fixed, the position of each wheel centre and the orientation of its
    rotation axis must be completely and uniquely defined by a function of its principally
    vertical suspension travel, save only for the effects of reasonable compliance which does
    not intentionally provide further degrees of freedom.
    10.2.2 Any powered device which is capable of altering the configuration or affecting the
    performance of any part of any suspension system is forbidden.
    10.2.3 No adjustment may be made to any suspension system while the car is in motion.

    • + 0
    • Feb 20 2020 - 17:05
  • DaPain3

    Posts: 2

    Can't wait to see what happens regarding this innovation

    • + 0
    • Feb 20 2020 - 22:08
  • f1ski

    Posts: 585

    Perhaps the movement of the column changes the delivered pressure to the tie rods resulting in a toe in as the they are under some kind of mechanical load and when exposed to higher pressure or perhaps the system is not straight and changing the column length results in a change in the toe . It is this type of development that sets F-1 apart loosen the rule book

    • + 0
    • Feb 21 2020 - 00:41
    • F1todayfan101

      Posts: 102

      I don't think so. My guess is it moved the rack fore and aft, thus circumnavigating the rules above as nothing is changed as such, there are no tools required to make this adjustment, it is powered by the driver, the car is always able to use either axis.

      • + 1
      • Feb 21 2020 - 14:00

