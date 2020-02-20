Mercedes: No legality concerns over new 'DAS' steering system

Mercedes is not worried about the new steering movement system that it has introduced on the W11 at pre-season testing.
It was spotted for the first time on Thursday morning, with the toe adjusting as the driver pulls and pushes on the steering wheel.
The system caused widespread interest in the paddock over speculation on what it does - a topic that Mercedes is remaining tight-lipped on.
The new concept has been named 'DAS', which stands for Dual Axis Steering. Early suggestions state that it retains tyre temperature along the straight.
"We would shed a great deal of more light than what you see on the TV, but we have a system in the cars, a novel idea," Allison said.
"We've got a name for it, it's called DAS. It just introduces an extra dimension to the steering and the driver that we hope will be useful during the year.
"Precisely how we use it and why we use it, that's something that we will keep to ourselves.
When asked if he was worried about the legality of the system, Allison replied: "Not really.
"This isn't news to the FIA. It’s something we have been talking to them about for some time. The rules are pretty clear about what’s permitted on steering systems. We're confident that it matches all of those requirements.”
Hamilton clocked 106 laps at the wheel of the W11 on Thursday morning, before handing over to teammate Valtteri Bottas for the afternoon.
The six-time world champion remained cautious over his comments on the DAS system but is happy with how Mercedes continues to innovate.
"I've only had one morning with it so I don't really have a lot to talk about with it. We're trying to understand it. Safety-wise, there was no problems today. The FIA are okay with the projects.
"For me, it's encouraging that the team is innovating and staying ahead of the game. THat's down to the great minds we have working at this team."
Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing
Local time
02:00 - 03:30
04:00 - 05:00
06:10 - 08:10
06:00 - 07:30
07:00 - 08:00
Local time
02:00 - 03:30
06:00 - 07:30
04:00 - 05:00
07:00 - 08:00
06:10 - 08:10
06:10 - 08:10
Replies (6)Login to reply
Mansell
Posts: 94
It is illegal though according to the rules
F1todayfan101
Posts: 102
IDK, you'd think that they're able to read those rules and clarify it in advance with FIA. A project like that must have been in development for 6+months, doubt they'll commit to it if they aren't sure it can be used....
Mansell
Posts: 94
10.2 Suspension geometry :
10.2.1 With the steering wheel fixed, the position of each wheel centre and the orientation of its
rotation axis must be completely and uniquely defined by a function of its principally
vertical suspension travel, save only for the effects of reasonable compliance which does
not intentionally provide further degrees of freedom.
10.2.2 Any powered device which is capable of altering the configuration or affecting the
performance of any part of any suspension system is forbidden.
10.2.3 No adjustment may be made to any suspension system while the car is in motion.
DaPain3
Posts: 2
Can't wait to see what happens regarding this innovation
f1ski
Posts: 585
Perhaps the movement of the column changes the delivered pressure to the tie rods resulting in a toe in as the they are under some kind of mechanical load and when exposed to higher pressure or perhaps the system is not straight and changing the column length results in a change in the toe . It is this type of development that sets F-1 apart loosen the rule book
F1todayfan101
Posts: 102
I don't think so. My guess is it moved the rack fore and aft, thus circumnavigating the rules above as nothing is changed as such, there are no tools required to make this adjustment, it is powered by the driver, the car is always able to use either axis.