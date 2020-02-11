Szafnauer: Stroll targeting 'top team' position for Aston Martin

Racing Point team principal Otmar Szafnauer says that company owner Lawrence Stroll wants to make the soon-to-be rebranded outfit one of the top teams in Formula 1.

Last week, it was announced that Stroll bought a 16.7% stake in Aston Martin for £182 million. As a result, Racing Point will become Aston Martin in 2021.

Szafnauer says the news has delivered an injection of energy at its factory at Silverstone, and stated that Stroll has spoken to the team about the direction he wishes to take.

“It’s certainly provides a real injection of energy for the 465 loyal and hard-working staff in Silverstone," Szafnauer said.

"The team has been in business, under various names, for 30 years and is more than ready to become a manufacturer team.

"Lawrence spoke to the staff last week and set out the clear objective to establish Aston Martin as one of the top teams in the sport. Everyone is proud to represent a legendary car manufacturer returning to the pinnacle of motorsport.”

Szafnauer added that the deal would have "no immediate impact on our current campaign and we will continue to compete as Racing Point until the rebrand takes place at the start of the 2021 season".

"It’s exciting to transition into a manufacturer team," Szafnauer added, "and we’ve got the best part of a year to make all those changes – much of which will be happening behind-the-scenes.

"It’s important we don’t take our eyes off the main task for 2020, which is to be competitive on the racetrack with the RP20.”

Racing Point ended the 2019 season seventh in the teams' championship. It has retained its line-up of Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll for 2020.

The team will launch its new car on Monday, February 17th at an event in Mondsee, Austria - the home of its sponsor BWT.

