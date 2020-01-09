Lewis Hamilton donates $500,000 to help combat Australian bushfires

Lewis Hamilton will donate half a million dollars to help support those affected by the Australian bushfires that are ravaging the country.

It is believed that millions of animals have died due to the fires, while an estimated half a billion have been impacted by the fires that have been spreading for months.

Over 20 people have been killed in the fires, while many more have been forced to move from their homes.

Daniel Ricciardo announced this week that he would raffle off his race suit from the upcoming Australian Grand Prix to help the charities that are fighting the fires.

In a message on social media, Hamilton wrote: "It breaks my heart to see the devastation the Australian bushfires are causing to people and animals across the country.

"I’m pledging $500k to support the animals, wildlife volunteers and rural fire services. If you are able to, and you haven’t already then you can donate too."

Hamilton has long been an outspoken supporter of animal rights movements, and has called for the need to adjust in the face of climate change.

'Australian GP won't be impacted by fires'

Formula 1 is monitoring the bushfires situation in Australia ahead of the 2020 season opener in Melbourne in March.

Andrew Westacott, the boss of the Australian Grand Prix Corporation, played down the potential impact on Formula 1.

"Melbourne itself isn't impacted by the fires, they're very much to the east, 200 to 300 kilometres away at least," he told the PA Sport news agency.

"It's really centred upon the changing wind conditions that forces a degradation of air quality. But with the timing of our event two months away, we are treating it as business as usual," Westacott added.

