Lewis Hamilton donates $500,000 to help combat Australian bushfires

  • Published on 09 Jan 2020 18:28
  • comments 10
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Lewis Hamilton will donate half a million dollars to help support those affected by the Australian bushfires that are ravaging the country.

It is believed that millions of animals have died due to the fires, while an estimated half a billion have been impacted by the fires that have been spreading for months. 

Over 20 people have been killed in the fires, while many more have been forced to move from their homes.

Daniel Ricciardo announced this week that he would raffle off his race suit from the upcoming Australian Grand Prix to help the charities that are fighting the fires.

In a message on social media, Hamilton wrote: "It breaks my heart to see the devastation the Australian bushfires are causing to people and animals across the country.

"I’m pledging $500k to support the animals, wildlife volunteers and rural fire services. If you are able to, and you haven’t already then you can donate too."

Hamilton has long been an outspoken supporter of animal rights movements, and has called for the need to adjust in the face of climate change. 

'Australian GP won't be impacted by fires'

Formula 1 is monitoring the bushfires situation in Australia ahead of the 2020 season opener in Melbourne in March. 

Andrew Westacott, the boss of the Australian Grand Prix Corporation, played down the potential impact on Formula 1.

"Melbourne itself isn't impacted by the fires, they're very much to the east, 200 to 300 kilometres away at least," he told the PA Sport news agency.

"It's really centred upon the changing wind conditions that forces a degradation of air quality. But with the timing of our event two months away, we are treating it as business as usual," Westacott added.
 

Replies (10)

  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,716

    I mean a donation is a donation, but man you earned some lofty sums this year. Anything helps indeed, but it feels a big "meh" when so many celebs who earn less donated so much more.

    • + 1
    • Jan 9 2020 - 20:57
    • f1fan0101

      Posts: 1,777

      don't know how people can be so shallow. half a million in currency is a large, large donation. it's generous. it feels so wrong to criticise someone for not donating more

      • + 5
      • Jan 9 2020 - 21:23
    • ajpennypacker

      Posts: 2,123

      Dissapointing Calle. This sort of thing that has nothing to do with the sport itself... We should be able to celebrate it. 500k is not "anything." Using his celebrity. To bring attention to this issue is actually one of the few productive uses of fame. Even if he had donated 10k I would applaud this

      • + 3
      • Jan 10 2020 - 00:56
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,716

      I know, hence why I formulated the comment the way I did. Note my hesitation. I do aknowledge that it is a donation (thus something good), but also cannot help it feels a bit... shallow... to donate a, for him, low sum. I dunno, don't wanna crash his party, but it was just what I felt.

      • + 1
      • Jan 10 2020 - 06:32
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,716

      At any rate I am probably too harsh. Few of the other drivers have openly donated, so I shouldn't bark.

      • + 0
      • Jan 10 2020 - 07:02
    • JuJuHound

      Posts: 213

      Come on, he gave this amount but you have no idea how much he donates for other matters. I think he shouldn't get criticize for such a great idea.

      • + 3
      • Jan 10 2020 - 09:06
    • RogerF1

      Posts: 424

      I’m with Calle’s tilt on this, A$500k is a sniff for someone of his wealth an especially given the HM quote from the BBC “can't help but grieve for the defenceless animals thought to have died" in the fires. People have died and hundreds, maybe more lost everything they have., homes, livelihood. Nice sentiment, wrong target.

      • + 0
      • Jan 10 2020 - 20:56
    • Sparky1

      Posts: 14

      Calle, How many thousands of dollars did you donate?

      • + 0
      • Jan 11 2020 - 07:28
    • ajpennypacker

      Posts: 2,123

      By my calculations he makes about 700k a week. How many people have donated a week's worth of salary? Regardless of level of income. I suspect few. But I'll shut up if anyone here critizicing has donated more than Lewis as a % of their income

      • + 1
      • Jan 11 2020 - 17:30
  • Pistonhead

    Posts: 237

    Poor Calle - I'd like to see others stepping up and doing the same. He has a big heart and here's someone looking out for the animals, nothing but credit to the guy.

    • + 3
    • Jan 10 2020 - 11:01

