Jacques Villeneuve has described Max Verstappen as the true puppet master of modern Formula 1, praising the Dutchman’s influence, intelligence and control over the championship battle. The former world champion says Verstappen’s comeback season and his ability to shape races, rivals and narratives underline just how exceptional he is. According to Villeneuve, Verstappen is not just winning races, but directing the flow of the sport itself.

Villeneuve believes Verstappen’s impact goes far beyond raw speed. In his view, Verstappen dictates pressure, momentum and psychology in a way few drivers ever have.

“He Is Always in Control”

Speaking to Sky Sports, Villeneuve explained why he sees Verstappen as a puppet master. “Max is always in control. Even when he is not winning, he is influencing what happens.”

Villeneuve said Verstappen understands the bigger picture. “He knows when to push, when to wait and when to apply pressure. That is intelligence.”

According to Villeneuve, Verstappen’s rivals often end up reacting rather than acting. “They are responding to him. That is a sign of dominance.”

A Comeback That Changed the Balance

Villeneuve highlighted Verstappen’s recovery during the season as a defining moment. “The way he came back was impressive. Many drivers would have cracked.”

He said Verstappen never appeared panicked. “He stayed calm, kept scoring points and slowly turned the situation around.”

That approach, Villeneuve believes, unsettled competitors. “When someone does not break under pressure, it creates doubt in others.”

Beyond Speed and Aggression

While Verstappen is often associated with aggressive racing, Villeneuve stressed that his greatest strength lies elsewhere. “People focus on the overtakes, but his real weapon is control.”

He said Verstappen has matured significantly. “He is no longer just fast. He is strategic.”

Villeneuve compared Verstappen’s evolution to that of past greats. “The best drivers reach a point where they manage the entire race, not just the car.”

Can Red Bull Keep Him Happy

Villeneuve also raised a note of caution for Red Bull. “The question is whether Red Bull can keep him satisfied through the next regulation cycle.”

He suggested that Verstappen’s ambitions extend beyond short-term success. “He wants clarity, stability and a competitive future.”

If Red Bull fail to deliver, Villeneuve believes tension could arise. “A driver like Max always needs a challenge.”

A Driver Who Shapes His Era

For Villeneuve, Verstappen already defines his generation. “He is a true great. Not because of titles alone, but because of how he controls the sport.”

He added that such drivers are rare. “They do not just win. They change how everyone else operates.”

As Formula 1 moves toward a new era, Villeneuve believes Verstappen will remain central. Whether as champion, challenger or puppet master, his influence is undeniable.