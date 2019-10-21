Verstappen wants no input in Red Bull's 2020 line-up discussions

Max Verstappen affirms that he is not contributing to Red Bull 's decision for its driver line-up for the 2020 season.

Verstappen will stay at the energy drink squad next year, which will be his fifth with the senior squad, having joined Red Bull after a handful of rounds into the 2016 campaign.

In 2019, the Dutchman started the season off alongside Pierre Gasly , who was promoted from Toro Rosso following the departure of Daniel Ricciardo .

However, in August, Red Bull took the decision to send Gasly back to Toro Rosso as it was unhappy with his performances and brought in Alexander Albon , who is currently in his debut F1 season.

MORE: Button: Verstappen the fastest to ever to drive an F1 car | Horner: 2020 Red Bull seat is Albon's to lose

Red Bull has previously clarified that the second 2020 seat will go to either Gasly or Albon - but Verstappen states that he has no say in the team's discussions.

"I'm not a deciding factor, and I also don't want to be," Verstappen asserted. "At the end of the day, I don't mind who is sitting next to me. They [Christian Horner and Helmut Marko] are the bosses, so I'm a deciding factor."

Speaking about his relationship with Albon, Verstappen admitted that it is not that dissimilar to the relationship he had with Gasly earlier in the season.

"He's good, I enjoy working with him, he's very relaxed. But it's no different to Pierre, I also really liked working with Pierre, he was a really nice guy.

"So far [with Albon], we drive the car in similar ways, everybody has their own style but I think that we are both looking for the same thing, so that is good."