Button: Verstappen the fastest to ever to drive an F1 car

Button: Verstappen the fastest to ever to drive an F1 car

  • Published on 18 Oct 2019 09:22
  • comments 5
  • By: Fergal Walsh

2009 Formula 1 world champion Jenson Button has labelled Max Verstappen as the fastest driver to ever get behind the wheel of an F1 car.

In an interview with talkSPORT, Button stated the views Verstappen as a "very special" driver following some of the performances he has displayed throughout the 2019 season.

"I think he is the fastest driver that has ever driven an F1 car, I really do,” Button said. "I think he is unbelievably fast.

"Previously to this year he made some mistakes, as you would expect from a young driver, but now he’s doing such a fantastic job. I really do think he is very special.”

Verstappen has two wins to his name so far this year, with his total tally reading seven. He has also bagged 28 podiums with Red Bull so far since he joined energy drink squad in 2016.

The Dutchman will remain at Red Bull next season, however his contract expires at the team at the end of the 2020 campaign.

Verstappen is hoping that 2020 will see the team learn from where it wrong this year, as it has failed to challenge at the front of the grid on a consistent basis. 

"I think a lot of people are already busy for next year," Verstappen said. "This season there is not much more to achieve in the championship.

"As a team, we will be third anyway. We already know what we will get from Honda next year. That's good, and then we have to find out where we've made mistakes this year, so we can fix them next year."

MOREHorner: 2020 Red Bull seat is Albon's to lose | Verstappen unhappy with 'irresponsible' Leclerc after Suzuka crash

Replies (5)

  • Black Book

    Posts: 1,416

    good!

    • + 0
    • Oct 18 2019 - 13:27
  • f1fan0101

    Posts: 1,743

    that's pretty high praise!

    • + 0
    • Oct 18 2019 - 13:30
  • essaouira311

    Posts: 21

    Jenson Button was never known for his brains.
    There is no such thing like "ever".
    I could recall Alonso, Montoya, Senna, M. Schumacher, M. Andretti and others...

    • + 0
    • Oct 18 2019 - 13:43
  • mcbhargav

    Posts: 1,051

    Respect JB’s opinion. But, he cant possibly know all the drivers ‘ever’ driven an f1 car like Clarke for ex. to compare against Max.

    • + 0
    • Oct 18 2019 - 14:54
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,411

    I wouldn't read too much into his choice of the word "ever". As for his brains: obviously he is known for being an athlete, hardly a thinker, but he is generally of sound reasoning ability. As for Max being the fastest or not: he is really bloody fast, that's for sure, and he could no doubt be up there. However, he still need to mature in other aspects so he'll get better use of that speed. We've seen decent glimpses of that maturing process this year, but there is still ample room. But what a time to be watching F1 with fresh un's like Leclerc and Max and the lot.

    • + 1
    • Oct 18 2019 - 15:14
