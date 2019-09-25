Press conference schedule for 2019 Russian Grand Prix

The FIA has confirmed the drivers and team members that will take part in the press conferences for the 2019 Russian Grand Prix.

On Thursday, one day before the action kicks off at the Sochi Autodrom, five drivers will get behind the microphones to answer questions from the attending press.

The drivers' press conference will get underway at 15:00 local time, with Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo), Kevin Magnussen (Haas), Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes), Lance Stroll (Racing Point) and Daniil Kvyat (Toro Rosso) in attendance.

On Friday at 13:00 local time, Laurent Mekies (Ferarri), James Allison (Mercedes), Mario Isola (Pirelli) and Paul Monaghan (Red Bull) will present themselves.

After qualifying and the race, there will be a further press conference for the drivers who finish in the top three of both sessions.