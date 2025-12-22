Fernando Alonso remains firmly convinced that Aston Martin will achieve success in Formula 1, even if the timing is still uncertain. The two-time world champion says the foundations being laid at the team make future victories unavoidable. According to Alonso, the scale of investment, the people involved and the long-term vision leave little doubt that Aston Martin are moving in the right direction.

Alonso joined Aston Martin with the belief that the project had genuine ambition. While results have fluctuated, he insists that patience is essential and that judging the team purely on short-term performance misses the bigger picture.

“Everything Is Being Put in Place”

Speaking to DAZN España, Alonso explained why his confidence has not wavered. “When you see what is being built, you understand that success is inevitable.”

He pointed to Aston Martin’s new facilities as a key factor. “The factory, the wind tunnel, the simulator. These are not promises. They are real investments.”

According to Alonso, such infrastructure changes take time to translate into lap time. “You cannot expect immediate miracles. Formula 1 does not work like that.”

People Make the Difference

Alonso also highlighted the importance of personnel. “The team is attracting very strong engineers and specialists.”

He said the arrival of experienced figures strengthens the project’s credibility. “These people do not join without believing in the vision.”

For Alonso, this human capital is just as important as technology. “In the end, it is people who win championships.”

Trusting the Long-Term Vision

Despite mixed results on track, Alonso urged calm. “We know where we are. We also know where we want to be.”

He said the team’s objectives extend beyond individual seasons. “This is about building something sustainable, not chasing short-term gains.”

Alonso acknowledged the frustration that comes with waiting. “Of course, I want to win now. Every driver does.”

However, he stressed that impatience can be counterproductive. “If you rush development, you make mistakes. We want to do things properly.”

Motivation Remains High

At 42, Alonso shows no sign of losing motivation. “I still feel competitive. I still believe I can win.”

He said Aston Martin’s ambition fuels his own. “If I did not believe in this project, I would not be here.”

Alonso also dismissed doubts about his commitment. “I am fully invested. I push the team every day.”

Confidence in What Lies Ahead

For Alonso, the future remains bright, even if the path is not straightforward. “Success does not come overnight, but it comes when the work is right.”

He believes Aston Martin are laying the groundwork for that moment. “When everything clicks, the results will follow.”

As the team continues to grow, Alonso’s message is one of belief rather than impatience. In his view, Aston Martin’s breakthrough is not a question of if, but when.