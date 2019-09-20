user icon
icon

link-icon
Grosjean reveals DTM was his 'Plan B'

Grosjean reveals DTM was his 'Plan B'

  • Published on 20 Sep 2019 17:43
  • comments 0
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Fergal Walsh

Romain Grosjean has revealed that a move to the DTM series was his 'Plan B'.

Haas announced on Thursday that it had extended Grosjean's contract for another season after speculation linked Nico Hulkenberg to the team.

Grosjean previously stated that he had other options open to him - and has now confirmed that he had a plan to move to DTM.

"It was more personal reflection, do I want to carry on in Formula 1 when there is very little chance to win the championship?" Grosjean told GPToday.net  

"Or do I want to go into a series where I can win the championship. I have always been fascinated about DTM since Formula 3 in 2006. I think it's a great championship, the cars look good. 

"You can always combine DTM and Formula E, which makes for a pretty good season. 'Plan A' was Formula 1, and 'Plan B' and 'C' was DTM or Formula E, or both together.

"It was a long reflection. Do I want to carry on in F1? I know that it's the best motorsport, it's amazing. But it can also be frustrating if you don't have the right tools.

"Or do I want to go somewhere else? I talked to myself, talked to my kids and decided that I wanted to do a little bit more F1 for a few more years. For next year, we're working on everything we can."

Grosjean expecting difficult end to 2019 season

Grosjean is expecting the final handful of races in the 2019 season to be tough for Haas, who has struggled with its race pace and switching on the Pirelli tyres. 

"We're trying to analyse what went wrong, why did it go wrong, why we didn't react quicker and how we can react quicker in the future so the issue that we had this year can be identified from pre-season testing onwards.

"I think it's going to be a tough end to the season. If you come racing you do the best you can and at the minute, it seems it's a bit far from the top.

"But we're doing everything we can. It's impressive to see the strength of everyone, trying to go flat out to get the last of the details."


Replies (0)

Login to reply
  • ajpennypacker

    Posts: 1,906

    Grosjean is a really good guy, but the possibility of him keeping his seat ahead of Nico Hulkenberg is about as abhorrent as when Nico was dropped in favor of Pastor Maldonado with Williams. OK... maybe not that abhorrent, Williams deserves all of the bad that came to them.

    • + 0
    • Sep 20 2019 - 20:21

Related news



SG Grand Prix of Singapore

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

SG Grand Prix of Singapore

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Charles Leclerc the new number 1 driver at Ferrari?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
505
2
Ferrari
351
3
Red Bull Racing
266
4
McLaren
83
5
Renault
65
6
Toro Rosso
51
7
Racing Point
46
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
34
9
Haas F1
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

FR Romain Grosjean 8
Romain Grosjean
  • Team Haas F1
  • Points 153
  • Podiums 1
  • Grand Prix 95
  • Country France
  • Date of b. Apr 17 1986 (33)
  • Place of b. Geneve, France
  • Weight 71 kg
  • Length 1.80 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Haas
Haas
  • comments 47,441 comments on Haas
  • star 15 members have this team as their favourite
  • vote Tweets about Haas
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar