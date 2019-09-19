user icon
Haas retains Grosjean alongside Magnussen for 2020 season

  • Published on 19 Sep 2019 09:02
  • comments 12
  • By: Fergal Walsh

The Haas Formula 1 team has confirmed that it has retained Romain Grosjean for the 2020 season alongside Kevin Magnussen. 

Grosjean joined Haas in 2016, when the team entered the sport for the first time. The future of the Frenchman has been in doubt over the past year.

However, the American outfit has now announced that it will keep Grosjean at the team with Magnussen, who was already contracted for the 2020 campaign. 

Haas has endured a difficult 2019 season, as it has struggled with its race pace at many events, despite often showing strong speed in qualifying. The decision to keep Grosjean also closes another F1 door for Nico Hulkenberg, who will leave Renault at the end of the year.

"I’ve always stated that it was my desire to remain with Haas F1 Team and keep building on the team’s accomplishments,” Grosjean said.

“Having been here since the very beginning and seen the work both Gene Haas and Guenther Steiner put into the team to make it competitive, I’m naturally very happy to continue to be a part of that.

"To finish fifth in the constructors’ championship last season in only the team’s third year of competing was something very special. We’ve had our challenges this season, but we’ll use both the experience of last year and this year to move forward into 2020.

"I’m looking forward to working with Kevin (Magnussen) and the whole team and continuing our journey together.”

'Haas needs experience for growth'

Team principal Guenther Steiner added that experience and continuity is key to the growth of Haas, which led it to secure Grosjean's signature for 2020.

"Experience, and the need for it, has been one of the cornerstones of Haas F1 Team, and with Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen racing for the team in 2020, we continue to have a driver lineup that offers us a solid platform to continue our growth.

"Their understanding of how we work as a team, and our knowledge of what they can deliver behind the wheel, gives us a valued continuity and a strong foundation to keep building our team around.

"It’s been a tough year for us in 2019 with the fluctuation in performance of the VF-19, but our ability to tap into our combined experiences will help us learn, improve, and move forward as a unit in 2020."

The 2020 season will be Grosjean's ninth full season in F1, and 11 years on from when he made his debut with Renault towards the end of the 2019 campaign.


Replies (12)

Login to reply
  • Tpoint85

    Posts: 3

    That’s the hulk out of a seat now.

    • + 0
    • Sep 19 2019 - 09:06
    • Manto02

      Posts: 29

      Unbelievable.

      • + 0
      • Sep 19 2019 - 10:37
    • Kean

      Posts: 574

      Seems you're right. Ferrari has just said that they're backing Giovinazzi. A slim chance for Hülk is if Giovinazzi totally bombs the rest of the season. If Hülk wants to remain badly enough perhaps he says yes to Williams (I know unlikely), but Williams needs experience to help develop the car, sure Latifi brings money but thet is just temporary.

      • + 0
      • Sep 19 2019 - 12:43
    • michielhimself

      Posts: 124

      Kubica announced his departure from Williams end of the year. Or were you assuming that would go to Latifi?

      • + 0
      • Sep 19 2019 - 14:36
    • Kean

      Posts: 574

      I'm assuming Williams are gunning for Latifi and his millions, all rumors I've read point in that direction. Personally I feel it's a bad choice for Williams. If they are not absolutely dependant on Latifi's cash, it seems a better choice to go for an experienced driver that can help develop the car.

      • + 0
      • Sep 19 2019 - 15:06
  • Kean

    Posts: 574

    Well I didn't see that coming at all... Just.. wow, why keep that line up? It's beyond me.

    • + 0
    • Sep 19 2019 - 10:43
  • Niids

    Posts: 35

    Kubica resigned from Williams.

    • + 1
    • Sep 19 2019 - 12:09
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,291

    Bad move IMO. Almost anyone would've been better than Grosjean.

    • + 0
    • Sep 19 2019 - 12:23
    • Kean

      Posts: 574

      I am bewildered by Steiner's way of thinking regarding drivers. On a good day Grosjean can be very, very fast yes, but he almost never has good days anymore. Hülk may not be as fast as Gro (on his good day), but he's constant and level headed. Also Steiner's focus on seasoned drivers and ignoring rookies means that he passes on oppertunities to get really fast drivers.

      • + 0
      • Sep 19 2019 - 12:40
    • mcbhargav

      Posts: 1,025

      Grosjean’s inconsistency and poor record for crashes got yet another chance. I hope, he would use this last chance.

      • + 0
      • Sep 19 2019 - 15:19
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,291

      @Kean I wouldn't even say very. He can be pretty quick, but anything very hasn't been going on for a while, unless we are talking about "very bad". Which has happened quite a lot these last 3 years. He just ain't up to it. I get that consistency is nice, but it's time to try someone else.

      • + 0
      • Sep 19 2019 - 15:45
  • michielhimself

    Posts: 124

    Wrong decision by Steiner. Unless Netflix will sponsor Haas next year?

    • + 0
    • Sep 19 2019 - 14:36

