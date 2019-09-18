Press conference schedule for 2019 Singapore Grand Prix

The FIA has confirmed the drivers and team members that will take part in the press conferences for the 2019 Singapore Grand Prix.

On Thursday, one day before the action kicks off at the Marina Bay Circuit, five drivers will get behind the microphones to answer questions from the attending press.

The drivers' press conference will get underway at 20:30 local time, with Romain Grosjean (Haas), Lando Norris (McLaren), Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), Daniel Ricciardo (Renault) and Robert Kubica (Williams) in attendance.

On Friday at 18:30 local time, Frederic Vasseur (Alfa Romeo), Guenther Steiner (Haas), Zak Brown (McLaren), Christian Horner (Red Bull) and Cyril Abiteboul (Renault) will present themselves.

After qualifying and the race, there will be a further press conference for the drivers who finish in the top three of both sessions.