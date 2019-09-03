Top 10 pictures from the Belgian GP weekend

Rest in peace, Anthoine.
Posts: 116
photo #4 - just look at this building behind. It's abstraction.
Posts: 7,214
"Kimi Raikkonen makes contact with Max".. Mmm, pretty sure they made contact with each other...
Posts: 871
Right?! I put it down to Kimi's driving skill that it didn't end up much worse, even though there's not too much you can do when you're flying through the air. Would have loved to hear his team radio after that.
I dunno, I feel that once the incident had occurred, they were both more or less passengers. But I feel Max should know better than to attack at such a place. I realize that slow starts can get to ya easily, but he had more to lose on this than Kimi, an Alfa-driver. You can recover from a poor start, we've seen it time and time again, but a reckless toss into a corner you won't recover from without some off-track vehicular assistance.
Local time
11:00 - 12:30
1:27.905
12:00 - 13:00
15:10 - 17:10
15:00 - 16:30
1:20.978
15:00 - 16:00
Circuit de Catalunya - Testing
