Top 10 pictures from the Belgian GP weekend

Top 10 pictures from the Belgian GP weekend

  • Published on 03 Sep 2019 12:55
  comments 4
  • By: Fergal Walsh

 

 

 

10.

Ferrari mechanics push Sebastian Vettel's car down the pit lane

 


 

 

 

 

 

9.

Ferrari celebrates Charles Leclerc's first Formula 1 victory

 

 

 

 

 

 

8.

A view of the Mercedes power unit after Lance Stroll's engine cover falls off

 

 

 

 

 

 

7.

Max Verstappen on his way to the barriers at Eau Rouge after his Turn 1 collision with Kimi Raikkonen.

 

 

 

 

 

6.

Daniel Ricciardo embraces Charles Leclerc after his maiden F1 win

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

5.

Pierre Gasly and Kevin Magnussen make wheel to wheel contact as they battle for position

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4.

Kimi Raikkonen makes contact with Max Verstappen as Charles Leclerc leads the pack 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3. 

Alexander Albon sparks up as he drives through Eau Rouge

 

 

 

 

 

 

2. 

Max Verstappen drives past his fans on the Kemmel Straight

 

 

 

 

 

 

1.

Anthoine Hubert with fans on Friday ahead of the Formula 2 weekend

 

 

 

 

 

     Rest in peace, Anthoine.


  • JuJuHound

    Posts: 116

    photo #4 - just look at this building behind. It's abstraction.

    • + 0
    • Sep 3 2019 - 13:21
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,214

    "Kimi Raikkonen makes contact with Max".. Mmm, pretty sure they made contact with each other...

    • + 0
    • Sep 3 2019 - 18:01
    • Ram Samartha

      Posts: 871

      Right?! I put it down to Kimi's driving skill that it didn't end up much worse, even though there's not too much you can do when you're flying through the air. Would have loved to hear his team radio after that.

      • + 0
      • Sep 3 2019 - 19:07
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,214

      I dunno, I feel that once the incident had occurred, they were both more or less passengers. But I feel Max should know better than to attack at such a place. I realize that slow starts can get to ya easily, but he had more to lose on this than Kimi, an Alfa-driver. You can recover from a poor start, we've seen it time and time again, but a reckless toss into a corner you won't recover from without some off-track vehicular assistance.

      • + 0
      • Sep 3 2019 - 19:23


