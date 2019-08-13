user icon
Perez: F1 should aim for 2012-esque season 'very soon'

  • Published on 13 Aug 2019 11:46
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Sergio Perez believes that Formula 1 should aim to have a sport capable of producing a competitive season like the 2012 championship.

Eight drivers from five teams all stood on the top step of the podium during the year, in what was once of the more competitive seasons this decade.

Since 2014, only Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull have won races, while the gap to the midfield teams has grown ever bigger. 

For the 2021 season, a new set of regulations will come into play, which Perez hopes will allow more teams to be competitive and fight for the top positions. 

"The important things is that we put together a competitive field," he said. "Do you remember, I think it was 2012. We had eight or nine different winners, the whole series was very competitive. 

"That's what Formula 1 should aim for, to have very soon."

Perez 'cautious' over re-introducing refuelling  

Perez added that he has concerns over the potential re-introduction of refuelling in 2021, following comments from FIA president Jean Todt.

Todt stated that F1 should consider bringing back refuelling to make the races more exciting, however Perez is not optimistic that it would have such a positive effect. 

"I've never experienced refuelling before so to be honest, I don't have a big argument to put it into [F1]," he said.

"But the more we change, the more advantage that we give to the bigger teams to create the gap that we are all worried about. We will see what we are able to bring as a sport for 2021.

"That will be a good thing for the race, but I think if you have this spread in the field, will it change anything? I don't think so. 

"I think they [the cars] are on the heavy side, especially when you start the race at 100 kilos [of fuel], it can be a bit too heavy. 

"But I've been doing this for the last nine years with this level of car, I think all the issues come down to the show that we're able to put on. Spectators want to see a good show. They're not that concerned if it's with five kilos or 100 kilos."


